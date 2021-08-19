BEN HUR — Inheriting any roster is tough as a new coach, but doing so with an active 23-game losing streak makes it even harder.
That’s the project Joey Carroll faces this season, which Lee High enters having not won a game in almost three years.
“We’re trying to do some things differently,” Carroll said. “There’s going to be some friction and some are going to leave, but we’ve picked up a few that haven’t been playing.
“We’ve got some of the basketball players out and that just gives us a little bit more athleticism.”
Carroll brings an enthusiam to his alma mater and the Generals’ numbers have increased with 38 kids on the roster.
“We’ve got a great staff and I think the kids are responding very well to the staff,” Carroll said. “There’s good cohesion there and a willingness to work together to put the best product out on the field that we can.”
Some of the key returners include senior offensive lineman Junior Lovell, junior running back Connor Roop and sophomore running back Grayson Huff.
“Grayson is just a sopho-
more, but he’s going to be a really good football player one day,” Carroll said. “With our quarterbacks, we’ve got a battle. We’ve still yet to figure out who the best fit is for us.”
Senior wide receiver Cameron Moore is another big body returning to play a huge role in the offense, no matter who is throwing him the football.
Tanner Laster is the returning two-year starter under center, but freshman Brynnen Pendergraft and Cayden Tickner could give him a run for his money. “The community has to
know that we’re doing everything the right way and we’re doing every- thing,” Carroll said. “We don’t expect perfection from our players, but we want a perfect effort at trying to be perfect.”