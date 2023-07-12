Tennessee Governor Bill Lee assists local leaders from nine counties in cutting the ribbon on the new Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center. The leaders are from left to right): Town of Unicoi Mayor Kathy Cullen; 1st Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Suzanne Cook; 1st Judicial District Chancellor John Rambo; Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby; Gov. Lee; 1st Judicial District Circuit Court Clerk James Edwin Lauderback; Tennessee 3rd District Senator Rusty Crowe; Tennessee 6th House Representative Tim Hicks; Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee assists local leaders from nine counties in cutting the ribbon on the new Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center. The leaders are from left to right): Town of Unicoi Mayor Kathy Cullen; 1st Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Suzanne Cook; 1st Judicial District Chancellor John Rambo; Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby; Gov. Lee; 1st Judicial District Circuit Court Clerk James Edwin Lauderback; Tennessee 3rd District Senator Rusty Crowe; Tennessee 6th House Representative Tim Hicks; Johnson County Mayor Larry Potter.
By JOHN THOMPSON
jthompson@sixriversmedia.com
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee was in Roan Mountain on Wednesday morning to tour the new Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center.
By JOHN THOMPSON
jthompson@sixriversmedia.com
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee had a discussion at the Northeast Tennessee recovery Center with Tennessee 3rd District Senator Rusty Crowe (right) and Tennessee 9th House Representative Gary Hicks.
By JOHN THOMPSON
jthompson@sixriversmedia.com
Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby welcomed Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to Roan Mountain on Wednesday morning as Tennessee 6th House Representative Tim Hicks looks on.
By JOHN THOMPSON
jthompson@sixriversmedia.com
First Judicial District Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street explains to Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee the significance of the NETN Recovery lunch pail signifies the commitment to hard work.
By JOHN THOMPSON
jthompson@sixriversmedia.com
First Judicial District Criminal Judge Lisa Rice shows the Northeast Tennessee Recovery Center to Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander (left) and Carter County Register of Deeds Jarrod Ellis.
ROAN MOUNTAIN — For several years now, the judges of the 1st, 2nd and 3rd judicial districts of Tennessee have been working overtime and traveling throughout the nine counties of Upper East Tennessee in pursuit of a dream that somehow they could break the ironclad grip that drug addiction has on many of the people who they have sentenced to prison terms and then watched as those lives, and those of their families, were destroyed despite the best use of traditional methods of rehabilitation.
Those judges: Lisa Rice and Stacy Street in the 1st District, James Goodwin in the 2nd District, and Beth Boniface in the 3rd District believe they have found that dream of breaking the iron grip and they may have a solution that could save many of the people who have come before their bench with severe substance abuse problems.
Street spoke for all the judges on Wednesday when he described the problem of addiction. He said there were two things that show it is a problem that local communities have not been able to overcome. He said in 2021 there were 52 overdose deaths in the 1st Judicial District of Washington, Carter, Unicoi and Johnson counties. He said in 2022 there were 110 overdose deaths in the same district.
Street said the second reason he knew that the problem was something that local communities could not overcome was because “we have a room full of representatives from nine counties, some of those counties are very poor, some of which need every dime they have for services, yet they were willing to give money to this facility to help our own.”
Street said the traditional solution of putting drug abusers in prison wasn’t working. There had to be something better, and the judges thought that could be a regional drug rehabilitation clinic.
He emphasized that the clinic would not be used for everyone. He said those who are not committed to rehabilitating themselves would find themselves in a facility more suited to their needs, the state prisons.
On Wednesday morning, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee traveled from Nashville to one of the easternmost points in Tennessee to celebrate the judges’ dream of an effective rehabilitation center becoming a reality.
Lee and his staff toured the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center, which is located in the former Carter County Work Camp, which was a part of the Northeast Correctional Center. The governor toured the facility, and joined with several regional leaders to cut a ribbon at the front door.
Lee was then taken on a tour. It is designed so that the inmates will reside there. While they are recovering, the patients will not be in contact with their old friends. There will no longer be the old influences on them as these resident/patients work to develop a new, drug-free life for themselves.
Following the tour, the governor spoke to the leaders of the nine counties who will be sharing the operation and funding of the treatment facility. Lee said he was proud of the contribution made by the state government.
“We have a role to play,” Lee told the local leaders. “But you are the ones making this happen. I am very proud.” Lee said “this is a model for what could happen in other communities across the state.” He said the drug abuse problem is nationwide and in Tennessee “it goes all the way to the Mississippi River. We need to see communities collaborate like this one, where nine counties come together and follow the leadership, and everyone says we can address a crisis like this, because we have to.”
Lee said “this was a prison, and now it will be a place that sets people free. That is redemption. I am a person who believes that God is a redeemer.”
The role played by the state includes providing the closed prison to be used for the treatment facility. That was done by transferring the prison from the Tennessee Department of Corrections to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse. That department then made the facility available at no cost to the local governments.
The department also will provide a recurring annual grant of $1.3 million. The local governments also contributed millions of dollars for the creation of the treatment facility. That money did not come from normal local revenue. It came from each county and municipality’s share of a settlement with pharmaceutical companies in the Baby Doe lawsuit brought by the attorneys general of the three judicial districts.