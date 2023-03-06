The movie “Glory,” the story of the Black 54th Massachusetts Regiment during the Civil War, ends after the assault on Fort Wagner. It gives the impression that the regiment was wiped out in the battle. But the regiment continued on, and an interesting bit of history about what happened afterward showed-up in my e-mail recently.
It was a short note about Stephen A. Swails, first black officer in the U.S. army.
Swails enlisted in the 54th Massachusetts in 1863, along with William H. Carney, who would become the first Black soldier to win the Medal of Honor. He was made the Company F first sergeant.
After roughly half of the 54th was killed, wounded or captured at Fort Wagner, Swails was appointed acting sergeant-major of the regiment by Col. Edward Hallowell, who had replaced the 54th’s first colonel, Col. Robert Gould Shaw, who was also killed at Fort Wagner.
The regiment was sent to Florida in 1864 and Swails was wounded in the Battle of Olustee on Feb. 20, 1864.
Swails recovered and was back on duty in March when Col. Hallowell, impressed by Swails dedication, wrote to Massachusetts Gov. John Andrew — who played a key role in the formation of the 54th and appointed officers in Massachusetts regiments — “In accordance with the desire of his officers as well as his (Hallowell’s) own” that Swails be promoted to 2nd lieutenant.
Gov. Andrew said yes, but the general in the military department in which Swails was serving said no. Swails was Black and there were no Black officers allowed in the army. More letters followed, to the general, to the War Department in Washington and to the governor, and on Jan. 17, 1865, Swails finally became the first Black officer in the army.
But the story doesn’t end there.
In April, 2nd Lt. Swails was wounded while leading a detachment to capture some Confederate trains in South Carolina. For his bravery and his service he was promoted to 1st lieutenant on April 28, 1865. He was discharged from the army in August after the war ended.
After the war Swails continued to serve on the Freedmen’s Bureau, the U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Treasury Department. His story after the war is as impressive as his service during the war.
If you would like the hear the full story from someone who knows a lot more about the subject than me, then come out and meet the man who wrote the book “Stephen A. Swails: Black Freedom Fighter in the Civil War and Reconstruction,” historian and author Gordon Rhea.
The Tri-Cities Civil War Round Table will host a presentation by Rhea on Monday, March 13, at 7 p.m. in room 219 of the Eastman Employee Center, 400 S. Wilcox Drive, in Kingsport.
Rhea received his B.A. degree in history from Indiana University, his master’s degree in history from Harvard University and his law degree from Stanford University Law School. He served as special assistant to the chief counsel of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Activities for two years and as an assistant United States attorney in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands and has been in the private practice of law since 1983.
Rhea has written eight award-winning books about the American Civil War. He has lectured across the country at the invitation of numerous historical societies, universities and historic preservation organizations on topics of military history and the Civil War era. He has served on the boards of historical societies, history magazines and historical preservation organizations, including the Civil War Library and Museum in Philadelphia, the North and South magazine and the Charleston South Carolina Civil War Sesquicentennial Commission.
Rhea conducts tours for organizations that raise funds to purchase and preserve historical sites related to the Civil War era, including the Civil War Trust, the Central Virginia Battlefield Trust, the Blue and Gray Education Society, and the Friends of the Wilderness Battlefield. He has also appeared multiple times as a historian and presenter on nationwide television programs, including productions by The History Channel, A&E Channel, Discovery Channel, and C-Span.