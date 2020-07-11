Childhood sweethearts, high school sweethearts, and married sweethearts for almost 72 years, Lawson Julian Kerley, 90, and his wife Clarene, 90, passed away peacefully at their home in Elizabethton surrounded by their loved ones.
Mr. Kerley went home to be with his Lord and Savior on July 7, 2020, and Mrs. Kerley joined him shortly thereafter on July 8, 2020, which was her 90th birthday.
The son of the late Thomas Lawson and Helen Julian Kerley, Mr. Kerley was also preceded in death by two brothers Bill Kerley and Bob Kerley, and a sister Betty Kerley Higgins.
Mr. Kerley was a member of Siam Baptist Church and was a former deacon. He was a salesman by trade but loved to do wood working and built several keepsakes for his children and grandchildren.
Hunting, fishing, and bird dogs were his hobbies, and storytelling was his talent. He never met a stranger and loved to roam little country roads with the love of his life, Clarene.
Mrs. Kerley was the daughter of the late William McKinley Simerly and Alice Graybeal Simerly. She was also preceded in death by her sister Phyllis Simerly Ellis.
Mrs. Kerley was a wonderful wife, mother, homemaker, cook, and seamstress who loved making doll clothes for her daughter and granddaughter. Mrs. Kerley was also a member of Siam Baptist Church. She loved waterfalls, creeks, and wildflowers. Riding the little country roads with Lawson led to many adventures. She was very proud of her grandchildren and adored watching pictures and videos of her great-grandchildren.
To cherish their memories, Lawson and Clarene leave behind a son and daughter-in-law Steve and Connie Kerley of Chilhowie, VA; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lynnea and Charlie Bowman of Elizabethton and Janet and Scott Davis of Johnson City. Six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, special cousins, and longtime friends Hester “Bill” Layne, Gale Lowe, and Christina Fitch also survive.
Thanks to Amedisys Hospice employees Debbie Hinkle, Becky Edens, Lee Mounts, Chris Hughes, and Alex Savage. Special thanks to Kevin Whitehead and Denise Timbs who so lovingly cared for Mr. and Mrs. Kerley since March, and to Kathy Lethcoe, her stylist, who Mother looked forward to visiting every Friday.
Because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, the family held a private committal and entombment service with Reverend Jack Roddy officiating in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park on July 10, 2020. Pallbearers were grandsons Matt Kerley, Drew Davis, Seth Davis, Dwayne Earls, and Elijah Parks; nephews Don Kerley and Tom Kerley, and special friend Kevin Whitehead. A eulogy was given by Mrs. Kerley’s cousin, Kay Wolfe, and music was provided by Patty Hodge and Carol Roberts.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to assist the Kerley Family.