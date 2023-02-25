KINGSPORT - Laura "Connie" Horne, 81, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on February 22, 2023.

The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow with Rev. Chris Brown officiating.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you