BRISTOL, Tenn. — In four years, the Pinty’s U.S. Short Track Nationals has become one of the marquee events of the year in Late Model Stock Car racing.
A showcase of grassroots racing, Saturday’s event at Bristol Motor Speedway is headlined by 100-lap features for the Super Late Model and Pro Late Model divisions. There are 50-lap features for the Street Stock and Front Wheel Drive Compact divisions.
Practice starts at 11 a.m., followed by qualifying. Heat races begin at 4 p.m.
Stephen Nasse, a 25-year-old from Florida, is the defending Super Late Model champion. Another favorite is 16-year-old Iowa driver Sammy Smith, who has a golden opportunity driving the No. 51 Toyota for Kyle Busch Motorsports.
Raphael Lessard used a win in a KBM car at the 2018 race to now race in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.
“People talk about the pressure, but I don’t feel the pressure,” Smith said. “Raphael won here in 2018 and he’s helped me out a lot. They’ve talked to me about the track and hopefully there are some things I can use to my favor.”
A local entry is Alex Prunty, driving the No. 96 Ford for the Abingdon-based Highlands Motorsports team. Prunty has won the last three Late Model championships at Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin.
The 27-year-old Wisconsin driver can rely on the experience of crew chief Josh Reeves, who was the winning Pro Late Model driver at the U.S. Short Track Nationals in 2018.
“Just knowing the history of NASCAR racing at Bristol Motor Speedway over the years and all the legendary drivers who have competed there, it’s a very special deal,” Prunty said. “With the speed and lap times you run around Bristol Motor Speedway, a 100-lap race isn’t that long. I’ll give it my 100% best effort driving the car and I know I’ve got a really good race team supporting me.”
Josh Brock of Corbin, Kentucky, plans double duty, racing in both the Super Late Model and Pro Late Model features. Each of the cars present its own set of challenges, but Brock isn’t a stranger to winning at Bristol after leading 28 of 30 laps in a Street Stock victory in 2011.
“Bristol is just that raw speed, super smooth, up on the wheel and on the throttle at all times,” Brock said. “It’s one of the most fun places to drive, a place you circle on the calendar. The cars are the same except the engine packages. The Pro cars you can run wide open until the tires fall off and the pace starts slowing down. The Supers are close, but you’re running almost a second faster than the Cup cars here.”
Travis Braden, the current points leader on the CRA-JEGS All-Stars Pro Late Model circuit, brings in plenty of momentum after winning the Fall Brawl in Indianapolis last weekend. The U.S. Short Track Nationals is the latest big prize he’s after. He’s won such races as the prestigious Snowball Derby in Florida and the Winchester 400 in Indiana.
The 26-year-old West Virginia driver of the No. 26 entry is also a former ARCA Series winner.
“That’s the buzzword on our team right now, momentum,” Braden said. “We’ve always had strong performances everywhere we’ve gone the past few years. But you know how it goes in racing. There’s times when you are competitive and it just doesn’t come together for the trophies. Right now we’re on track to keep winning the rest of the year with a lot of big events coming up, starting with this weekend at Bristol.”
Braden wrecked in both the Super Late Model and Pro Late Model races at his other Short Track Nationals appearance in 2017. A former aeronautical and mechanical engineering student, he knows the g-force of 130 mph speeds at BMS is a test of both man and machine.
“The corner speed here with the banking is intense,” he said. “You are not off the gas very long, if at all, making a lap here in a Pro Late Model. You’ve got to have a lot of guts to drive it into the corner going pretty fast and rely on the car to stay in one piece.”
Mandy Chick, nicknamed the “Fastest Chick in Town,” is a Kansas driver with a fourth-place finish in her previous Bristol start. She has been a consistently good finisher but is still looking for her first win.
For her or any of the other drivers, a win at Bristol would be a dream come true.
“This place is incredible, so much history,” Chick said. “With the high caliber of competition this weekend, it would mean everything to win at such a cool place as Bristol.