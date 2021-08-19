CASTLEWOOD — Two words no coach wants to hear going into the season: young and inexperienced.
Castlewood’s Chris Lark is up front about his youthful squad this season and because of small numbers, some of that youth should be tested early.
“It’s kind of a rebuilding year,” Lark said. “We’ve got a bunch of freshmen out.
“We’ve also got some kids that are sophomores that haven’t played in two years due to COVID.”
The projected starting lineup includes a combined six sophomores and freshmen on offense and five on defense.
Despite their youth, the Blue Devils do have some experience back, including quality playmakers.
Senior Landen Taylor heads up the squad on both sides of the ball.
Taylor, an all-state defensive back last season, also helped the offense move the ball as a running back. He rushed for 606 yards and nine touchdowns during the spring.
Junior Brad Steffey, an All-Region 1D second-team linebacker in his sophomore year, is back as well.
Senior Shane Asque, who didn’t play during the spring campaign, is back and joins Steffey in the linebacking corps.
Sophomore Kadan Lasley and freshman Seth Sifford also are projected starting linebackers.
While things are still in the prospect mode with a bunch of young players, Lark said the likely candidates to join Taylor in the defensive backfield are senior Sylar Shearl and freshmen Slade Castle and Brayden Houchins.
Up front look for seniors Daniel Monk and Jacob Maxfield and sophomore Weston Stout to get the early calls.
Offensively, Lark said the team is employing a lot of misdirection action in the backfield. Taylor draws the task of keeping everyone going in the right direction.
“Offensively, he’s directing the circus back there behind the offensive line,” Lark said. “We’ll be pulling people, spinning and turning. A lot of things will be going on back there, so we expect him to guide us.”
Shearl joins Taylor in the backfield, along with freshman newcomers Sifford and Castle. Maxfield and Houchins get the early call at tight end.
Steffey, at tackle, and Asque, at guard, carry the leadership banners on the front line.
Rounding out the interior five up front are three sophomores: Daniel Monk at tackle, Lasley at guard and Stout at center.
With only 18 players on the roster, one major factor is obvious.
“The key to the season is not to get injured,” Lark said. “That was the key to our season in the spring when we had 22 on the roster. Now we have 18.”
The Blue Devils kick off the season on Friday, Aug. 27 at home against North Greene.