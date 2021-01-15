KINGSPORT — The Science Hill girls basketball team was up to the challenge in its early-season showdown with Dobyns-Bennett.
With Colleen Coughlin hitting from the outside and Nae Marion coming on strong in the second half, the Lady ’Toppers took a 48-37 Big 7 Conference victory over the Lady Indians on Friday night at the Buck Van Huss Dome.
“I thought our kids did a really good job of making adjustments,” Science Hill coach Scottie Whaley said. “D-B gave us some problems with their adjustments, but our kids made adjustments, too. It was a really good effort by both teams, but I think our zone gave them some problems late.”
D-B (10-7, 5-2), which was held to 16 points in the second half, was faced with picking its poison.
The Lady Indians often had a chance to beat the Hilltoppers’ full-court, zone trap defense but rushed shots. When they didn’t and allowed Science Hill (11-9, 6-0) to settle into a 2-3 zone, they had a tough time penetrating the paint.
“We did some good things tonight and got some good looks when we stretched their zone out,” D-B coach Bill Francis said. “Unfortunately, we got away from what was working for us. You talk about momentum. There are certain parts of the game you have to answer the bell. Late in that third quarter and into the fourth, we had a chance to answer the bell and we didn’t.
“We got a little out of character. Hopefully, the kids will have confidence they can compete with those guys.”
They did compete in the first half despite Coughlin’s hot hand. The 5-foot-6 junior guard led Science Hill with 12 points, all on 3-pointers. Jasmin Myers and Marion each scored 11.
“I would kick it to Kee Kee (Morrow) and she would kick it back to me,” Coughlin said. “Teams often overlook that and I would be wide open for the 3.
“It means a lot to get this win. It’s the most important win we’ve gotten all season, especially with it conference play and winning head to head against them.”
Coughlin hit a pair of 3-point shots early to help the Lady ’Toppers open a 9-2 lead, but back-to-back 3-pointers by D-B’s Ellie Francis and Caitlyn Wallace turned it into a one-point game.
The teams were tied at 11 at the end of the first quarter.
Their battle continued throughout the second quarter. Science Hill clung to a 22-21 lead at the half but only after the Lady Indians’ Jaden Potts missed a running 3-pointer at the buzzer.
The Lady ’Toppers led throughout the third, going up 44-38 on Marion’s short jumper off an assist from Myers.
Marion then dominated parts of the fourth quarters, when she scored seven of her 11 points.
The Lady ’Toppers also got a big boost from Morrow, who had 10 points and a team-best six rebounds.
“I feel like we all did a good job passing the ball and communicating with each other,” Morrow said. “It’s a big win. I’m a freshman and they said to go all out, so that’s what I tried to do.”
Jabrea Johnson led the Lady Indians with 12 points. Wallace finished with nine points and a game-high 11 rebounds.
Still, Science Hill won the rebounding battle and its defense consistently forced the Lady Indians into turnovers.
“We preach defense and rebounding all the time,” Whaley said. “Our kids take it upon themselves to get in there and battle. But we also made shots tonight.
“It’s always a tough game over here, but it was a good game in such a great rivalry.”