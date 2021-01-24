BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — The Middle Tennessee State women’s basketball team beat Western Carolina 77-60 on Saturday at Diddle Arena, the Lady Blue Raiders’ ninth win in their past 10 games.
Anastasia Hayes led the charge for Middle Tennessee (9-4, 7-1 Conference USA) with 20 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Aislynn Hayes finished with 15 points, eight assists, seven rebounds and two steals, and Courtney Whitson, a sophomore from Kingsport, filled up the stat sheet with 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals.
“Great team win,” Lady Raiders coach Rick Insell said. “They all contributed, and we needed that to get these wins. WKU battled back after we had built a good early lead, but we knew they would. I’m just pleased with how we responded.”
Middle Tennessee, which won Friday’s game 75-65, became the first team ever to beat Western Kentucky (3-9, 2-4) twice at home in the same season.
MEN
California 72, Utah 63
SALT LAKE CITY — Grant Antecevic scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half, Andre Kelly had 11 points and nine rebounds, and California rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat Utah.
Kingsport native Makale Foreman had 12 points and Jarred Hyder scored 11 for Cal (7-8, 2-6 Pac-12).
Timmy Allen scored 26 points and Pelle Larsson added 12 for Utah (5-6, 2-5).
Wofford 91, WCU 78
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Storm Murphy had a career-high 28 points to lead Wofford to the Southern Conference win.
Tray Hollowell had 18 points for the Terriers (9-4, 6-1), who won their fourth straight.
Kingsport’s Matt Halvorsen had 19 points but Western Carolina (7-7, 0-5) lost its fifth game in a row. Cory Hightower added 15.