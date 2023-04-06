David Crockett softball coach Carla Weems struggled to pinpoint a reason behind her team’s sudden explosiveness — almost as much as opposing defenses have struggled to slow the Lady Pioneers.

Of course, to Weems, it was just a matter of when things clicked. By scoring 31 runs in two days, the Lady Pioneers have worked themselves back into the District 1-4A race. In six innings, Crockett took a 17-5 win over Science Hill at Metro-Kiwanis Park.

