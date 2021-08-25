TELFORD — A leading South Korean auto parts supplier said Wednesday it will locate its first manufacturing plant in the United States in the Washington County Industrial Park.
Sungwoo Hitech America Corp. has committed to creating 117 jobs by 2025 and making a $40 million investment during its first phase of development at the Telford site. That includes the purchase of the privately owned 380,000-square-foot former Alo Tennessee Inc. building, which was originally the Bush Hog Manufacturing plant.
The new jobs, which are slated to reach a total of 206 positions by 2027, are expected to pay an average annual salary of $35,000.
More To Come
Suk Je Lee, the CEO and president of Sungwoo Hitech America Corp., told local government and economic development leaders that his company hopes to continue to expand its operations in the United States. The president said his company has a contract with General Motors to build components for electric vehicles that could result in “a second to third plant in the near future.”
He said Sungwoo Hitech is already “hiring key employees” at its plant and is looking for “help and support from the local community” to meet its employment goals.
One of the company’s first hires is Becky McKeehan, who will serve as the human resources manager. It is the same role she filled when Alo occupied the plant.
McKeehan said the Korean company is expected to begin hiring next month.
Sungwoo Hitech has 26 plants in 10 countries. It manufactures metal stamp components for the automotive industry, including bumpers and side panels for GM, Kia and Volkswagen. Renovations have already begun at the Telford plant, which is expected to begin production in early 2022.
Making A Deal
Washington County commissioners voted in April to approve a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes (PILOT) agreement designed to lure the auto components manufacturer, identified by Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership then as “Project Stamp,” to the county’s industrial park.
Alicia Summers, vice president of business development for the partnership, told commissioners at the time the company was looking at sites in Tennessee, Michigan and Ohio to locate its first plant in the United States.
Bob Rolfe, Tennessee’s commissioner of the Department of Economic and Community Development, told local officials Wednesday that Sungwoo Hitech’s announcement was “enormous news” for both Washington County and the entire state.
He said South Korean companies currently employ more than 3,500 Tennesseans, with most of those jobs in the manufacturing sector.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said the newest tenant of the Washington County Industrial Park joins other international companies with manufacturing ties to the auto industry. That includes two Japanese-owned firms and a German company that is set to begin construction on a new plant in the Telford park.
He said Sungwoo Hitech’s announcement also represents a “historic day in Washington County. He said the company’s two-phase $145 million capital development plan “is the single largest economic development investment” ever made in Washington County.
Meeting Its Obligations
Under the terms of its PILOT agreement with the county, Sungwoo Hitech would be responsible for submitting reports of new jobs created and their annual wages on Jan. 31, 2022. The deal requires the company to have created 90%, or 105, of its projected 117 new jobs in Phase I by Dec. 31, 2025.
Those jobs are expected to pay an average wage of at least $17 an hour. Failure to meet those terms would result in the company having to repay 50% of the PILOT benefits it has received.
Phase II will require the company to have created 90% of its promised 206 jobs, at a minimum hourly wage of $17, by Dec. 31, 2027. Failure to meet those terms will force the company to repay 50% of its benefits from the PILOT.
Meanwhile, Sungwoo Hitech’s real property in the industrial park will remain on the county’s property tax rolls.