David Crockett running back Prince Kollie, Elizabethton quarterback Bryson Rollins and wide receiver Parker Hughes were named Tennessee Titans Mr. Football award semifinalists on Thursday.
Five semifinalists were announced in each of the six Division I and three Division II classifications. Finalists will be announced by Titans announcer Mike Keith on the Titans website on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Kollie, a Notre Dame commit, is one of the Class 5A semifinalists. He leads Northeast Tennessee with 1,291 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns scored. Playing linebacker for the Pioneers, he ranks third in the area with 84 tackles and is among the area leaders with 9.5 tackles for a loss.
Rollins, the junior quarterback of the top-ranked and defending Class 4A state champion Cyclones, ranks second in the area with 1,456 passing yards and 21 passing touchdowns. He is among the area leaders with 801 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.
Hughes is Rollins’ preferred target and the senior leads Northeast Tennessee with 986 receiving yards. Playing defensive back, he has four interceptions including a pair returned for touchdowns. He is tied with Rollins with 16 touchdowns scored overall.
Some of the other notables include Ravenwood senior tight end Jake Briningstool, the state’s No. 1 rated player in the Class of 2021 by ESPN and 24/7 Sports. Briningstool, a Clemson commit, is among the Class 6A semifinalists. South Greene junior quarterback Luke Myers, who led the Rebels to an undefeated regular season, is among the Class 2A semifinalists.
It is the 36th year of the Mr. Football awards and the 14th consecutive year of being involved with the Titans.