By JEFF BIRCHFIELD
KINGSPORT — Knox West scored on a late goal to gain a 1-0 victory over Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday night, but the Lady Indians didn’t feel defeated.
They pushed the Lady Rebels (10-2-2) to the limit before West’s Chloe Casey converted off an assist from Tayce Drozdowski in the 77th minute. It was a far cry from two nights earlier when the Lady Indians were blasted in a loss at Greeneville.
“After Greeneville the other night, we needed this,” D-B coach Tony Weaver said. “We improved defensively and I really liked the effort they gave tonight.”
The Lady Indians (6-2) had three penalty kicks, but couldn’t convert. They had a 4-3 advantage in shot attempts in a scoreless first half. Kinzee Mounger led D-B for the match with three shots. Madeline Lyons, Anna Kate Breeding, Tayla Holt and Blaire Barrett each had one shot.
“We didn’t put those on frame and give ourselves a chance,” Weaver said. “If we had gotten a few more chances, I felt we were going to put one in. It was a good game for both teams. They have a quality team and a great coach and we showed great improvement against them.”
D-B relied on its experience to bounce back so quickly. The Lady Indians have 13 seniors listed on the varsity roster with Emily Cai, Emilee Lane, Maddie France, Holt, Barrett and Mounger among the Thursday leaders. The Lady Indians also got strong efforts from freshmen Mia McLain and London Taylor, while junior keeper Ellie Nash was in goal for the near shutout.
West went on the attack more in the second half and ended up with a 10-7 shot advantage overall.
“They know how to battle and finish out games,” West coach Xandy van den Berg said. “Defensively, the heart is there; the fight is there. Our only issue has been sticking the ball in the net. We changed a couple of things up at the half, started playing more behind the backline and got some more shots on goal.
“We were a little more aggressive, getting our outside backs pushing high and wide. It worked out eventually.”
D-B is scheduled to host Daniel Boone on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Volunteer 3, Sullivan South 1
CHURCH HILL — Lauren Grevelle, Sara Winegar and Emma Lukens scored goals as the Lady Falcons won in District 1-AA against the Lady Rebels. Sydney Ferrando netted South’s only goal.
Chuckey-Doak 2, Sullivan Central 1
AFTON — The Lady Cougars couldn’t claw their way past the Lady Knights at the Black Hole. Chipi Hamelryck scored Central’s lone goal.