Sullivan County Clerk Teresa Jacobs has announced a new option for county residents for license plate renewal.
An electronic kiosk, operated by Business Information Systems, is available at the front of Food City’s store on North Eastman Road in Kingsport.
The “Sullivan County Payment Center” is smaller than an ATM (its neighbor in the store is an Eastman Credit Union ATM) and it features a touchscreen, a side-mounted credit-card swipe device, and can dispense a sticker to update your car tag’s status as renewed.
Customers will be able to renew their car tag by scanning either their renewal notice or their driver’s license to search for their vehicle. Once the appropriate vehicle has been selected, customers can submit payment via credit card.
The renewal decal will print on demand at the end of the transaction. The owner of the kiosk charges a fee of $3 per transaction. There’s also a 90-cent fee for using the credit card.
Jacobs said it is best if customers have the renewal notice that was mailed by the state. However, last year’s registration can be used by scanning the barcode. If these items are not available, customers can scan their driver’s license, and a carousel of vehicles (if they own multiple ones) will appear and they can choose which one to renew.
Take note
The yearly renewals that come from the state are now in postcard form, so don’t mistake yours for junk mail.
Of course, customers can still renew car tags online at www.sullivancountyclerktn.com or by mail at 3258 Hwy. 126, Blountville, TN 37617.
And Jacobs has three offices across the county.
Those are:
Bristol: 801 Anderson St., located in City Hall
Blountville: 3258 Hwy. 126, Blountville, TN 37617
Kingsport: This office recently relocated from city hall to a free-standing county-owned building at 408 Clay St.
The move improved public access with a drive-thru window.
“I am very excited to be able to offer another user-friendly payment solution for the Sullivan County citizens,” Jacobs said. “I feel it will be a great convenience to be able to renew your car tag as you do your weekly grocery shopping or just running in for a quick snack at Food City.”
Jacobs said Sullivan County Trustee Susan Ramsey also partnered in the kiosk program, allowing for payment of some Sullivan County property taxes through the device.