KINGSPORT — Talent at a young age is definitely fun to watch.
Kingsport’s Aliezah Robinson certainly has the makings of a future golf star, and the 13-year-old is just getting started.
“I’ve only watched her play a little bit, but from what I’ve seen, she’s pretty good,” Tri-Cities PGA Junior League coach Casey Barnes said. “On the drive, she can hit it really far for a 13-year-old. I’ve had some really good ones come through the program in the seven out of the last nine years that I’ve coached, and she’s one that stands out.”
Robinson is an eighth-grader at Ross N. Robinson Middle and has already seen a lot of success for her school team.
She won the middle school district tournament last season going unbeaten at 10-0 and was fourth at the region behind three eighth-graders.
She is currently ranked inside the top 300 nationally in the Peggy Kirk futures division after just two tournaments. She’s ranked at the top of her age group in the Tennessee Sneds Tour.
Playing against high schoolers on the Sneds Tour this year, she has placed either first or second in nine of 11 tournaments and has not placed outside the top three.
“Her short game is really good, too,” Barnes said. “If you look at the Drive, Chip and Putt contest scores, she scores very high on the putting, which is the key to winning any golf tournament.”
Robinson is the only female on the Tri-Cities Junior League All-Star team that recently won the state tournament in Gallatin. The squad — consisting of eight players from Clear Creek, Blackthorn, Pine Oaks and the Cattails — will play next in the regional tournament in Lexington, Kentucky, in two weeks.
Should the Tri-Cities team win again, it would qualify for the national tournament in Phoenix.
“I think we have a pretty good chance at qualifying,” Barnes said. “I had a team a few years ago finish second, but we have a pretty big region. Our region includes teams from Tennessee, Kentucky and all the gulf states.”
Barnes remarked that the type of play that the junior league offers is unique and prepares the kids for competitions further down the road.
“This is a great program, and I love coaching it,” he said. “The format is a two-person captain's choice, so it really takes a lot of pressure off of the kids. A lot of the kids I have this year when they play the par 5s can reach the green in two.
“There is some match-play though that really helps the kids prepare for competitions down the road.”
Over the weekend, Robinson won the Drive, Chip and Putt competition sub-sectionals in Cleveland and advanced to the next round at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sept. 25. Depending on how she does in Charlotte, she could be playing during the 2022 Masters week at the national competition.
“She’s got the makings to go a long way in this sport,” Barnes said. “I’d love to see her represent the Tri-Cities at the Masters in the spring.”