KINGSPORT — Even when Malik Binns was mixing it up with future NBA talent, another sport was tugging at his heartstrings.
“When I was playing basketball, I dreamed of playing in the NBA,” said Binns, who is pitching this summer for the Kingsport Axmen of the Appalachian League. “But late at night I would think about baseball. I couldn’t get it out of my head.”
Part of the reason for his fondness for baseball was his family vacations in Arizona. Along with the usual fun stuff, Binns and his family would take in Major League Baseball spring training games.
By the time he was a senior in high school, he decided it was time to chase that dream.
Giving up basketball might have seemed like a tough choice. At 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Binns held his own on the court. Among the players he played with or faced during his days growing up in the Chicago area were Talen Horton-Tucker (Los Angeles Lakers), Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors) and Miles Bridges (Charlotte Hornets).
“I played on an AAU team with Jordan and travel ball with Miles,” Binns said. “I could hang with the guys on those teams. I was definitely doing my thing. They had me at (positions) 4 and 5, but I was really a 3. I was the biggest guy on the team.”
But Binns is ready to prove he can hang on the diamond, too. In his first two starts for the Axmen, he allowed two hits and two runs, one earned, in five innings of work. He struggled in start No. 3 on Sunday, walking five of the nine batters he faced and giving up four runs in 1 1/3 innings.
However, the right-hander’s high-end velocity was between 95-97 mph in his first game. It’s a level that tends to catch the eyes of professional scouts.
“I’m pretty satisfied with my velocity,” Binns said. “But I feel I can get a few more miles per hour, honestly, if I keep working.”
SOUTH SIDE NATIVE
Binns grew up on the South Side of Chicago, but moved out to the suburbs of Boilingbrook as a kid.
“We were about 30, 40 miles out,” he said. “There were corn fields and stuff like that, so we were pretty far away from the city.”
Binns wound up attending four high schools, two of them in Chicago. He played in different classifications each time, so he didn’t have to sit out because of the moves.
When he started his baseball career, he wasn’t pitching. He played outfield, first base and third base. But pitching became a natural fit.
“I’m still learning how to pitch, and the feel is getting better,” Binns said. “Baseball is smooth and relaxed, and I’m getting used to that. This year I’m starting to fully understand being relaxed as a pitcher.”
Binns said he throws a splitter, slider and his fastball has a natural cut. And he credits his teammates with helping him improve.
“Being around guys from different schools and guys with experience, I pick their brains all the time,” he said. “It has helped me get better, day by day.”
A longtime White Sox fan, Binns played an impromptu game of catch with Fernando Rodney of the Seattle Mariners during pregame warmups when he was 12 years old.
“I’m definitely a White Sox fan, but I did go to the Cubs parade when they won the World Series,” he said. “That was insane with 5 million people outside all at once.”
COLLEGE BALL
When the summer is over, Binns will return to school at Benedictine Mesa in Arizona. He is a rising junior at the NAIA school.
And like most residents of that part of the country, he said he doesn’t mind the heat.
“I’m from Illinois where it can be 90 degrees and 90% humidity,” Binns said. “It feels terrible. In Arizona it’s 90 with 10% humidity, and I can handle that.”