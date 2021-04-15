KINGSPORT — It looks like the third time will be the charm for the Kingsport Speedway season opener.
After the track's season was delayed twice, the last time by cold, rainy weather, it looks like perfect conditions for the engines to fire Friday night at the 3/8-mile concrete oval.
There will be a five-class program for the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly All-American Series, headlined by a 60-lap feature for the Late Model Stock division. There are also be features for the Sportsman, Mod 4, Pure 4 and Pure Street divisions.
Several drivers and teams were at the track testing Thursday including 2019 Kingsport Speedway champion Nik Williams.
Williams’ Chevy was without the familiar No. 32 and some of the other decals, but he was glad to get back on track after a winless 2020 campaign. His car was damaged in a wreck at last year’s opener, although the extent wasn’t discovered until late in the season.
“I expect a good field of cars tomorrow, but hopefully we can get back up front,” Williams said. “We had a good car last year at the first race and probably should have won it, but got wrecked. We didn’t realize it was bent so bad until about half the year. We went to the backup (car) and ran better. Hopefully, we get back in the winner’s circle.”
Williams was hobbling in the pit area after breaking his leg in an accident at home. He felt fine once back in the driver’s seat, saying there was a little more speed in the car.
Also back at the speedway was the orange No. 26 of Gray driver Joey Trent. Derek Lane with former track champion Zeke Shell serving as crew chief also turned some fast laps in his black No. 28 Chevrolet.
It wasn’t just the late models with cars from the different classes on track.
Jay Swecker, a former champion of the Pure Street division, was testing his orange and black No. 77 Camaro.
“It feels good to be back out here, especially after last year (was delayed) with all this old COVID stuff,” Swecker said. “The car feels good. I just hope it stays together. Last year, I put a new motor in and it lasted just 13 laps. I believe we have more than 13 on this one.”
Grandstands open at 4 p.m. Practice begins at 5:15 with qualifying at 7. Racing is scheduled to start at 8.