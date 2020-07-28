KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools will open a week later than originally scheduled. Stay tuned to find out if that will be in-person or virtual.
Parents and students tuning into a virtual called school board meeting Tuesday evening didn’t get an expected decision on how school would resume for 2020-21 under a draft operations manual, but the board voted 5-0 to delay the start of the academic year from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10.
Banked days from the longer school days will be used to cover the delay.
Board members apologized for the delay and said another called meeting is needed to give time to study the Tuesday afternoon recommendation for a safe reopening of schools from Gov. Bill Lee.
Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse and board President Jim Welch said they literally learned of Lee’s news conference as they headed to the 6 p.m. meeting.
Based on Facebook comments during the virtual meeting, some folks were upset that no decision was made, but others said it was best considering the lack of time to consider Lee’s stance.
WHAT WAS PUBLIC COMMENT?
Among seven people offering public comment was Dr. Michelle Estes. She is one of eight pediatricians who signed a letter urging KCS to reopen with in-person learning.
Estes argued the collateral damage to children from not having in-person learning — including mental health issues, potential abuse, and food insecurity — is greater than the danger that COVID-19 poses to the students and adults. She said transmission from children 10 or younger is almost undetectable.
“Schools have not been a source of outbreak nationwide,” Estes said. “School is the only safe space for some children.”
She noted Department of Children’s Services referrals are down 27%, referrals she said aren’t being made because children are not in school.
The other pediatricians were Kimberley Hunt, Nicole Miller, Diana Reinhardt, Brittney Terry, Rodney Watson, Sarah Youssef and Joseph A. Ley. They said they wrote the letter for themselves, not necessarily for their employers.
Their letter said that among those up to age 18, the mortality rate from COVID-19 is .04% compared to 1.4% for the flu.
“Virtual school at home doesn’t work for us,” said parent Shannon Jones, a nurse practitioner in a household where both parents work outside the home. She said a virtual-only option punishes parents with jobs outside the home. Parent Lance Garrett also spoke in favor of in-person learning, as did Melissa Church.
On the other hand, veteran Dobyns-Bennett High School social studies teacher Cindy McQuire urged the board not to base its decision on vague and biased research she fears is being used to reopen in-person learning too quickly.
“Cases are on the rise. Citizens are concerned,” McQuire said.
She also said she feared transmission in classrooms during lunch, when she’s told 20 or so students would remove masks to eat for 20 minutes or more.
“Everyone wants to go back to school,” the teacher said. “If we don’t take precautions now, we will never return. We won’t return this fall.”
Estes said teachers are more likely to catch the virus from each other than students.
Parent Daniel Folkner, however, supported moving back to in-person learning, which is what about 75% of parents have opted for. The rest have chosen virtual learning at home.
Another public commenter, a father of three named Stephen L. whose last name couldn’t be heard in the feedback and noise of the meeting, said: “We’re willing to have this (meeting) virtually but send hundreds of kids to school six days from now.”
That was before the vote to delay the start of school to Aug. 10. How that will be done will be the subject of a future called board meeting, school officials said.
WHAT ELSE WAS DISCUSSED?
In-depth discussions with board members addressed the probability of children passing the virus to others, which Sullivan County Regional Health Department Medical Director Dr. Stephen May earlier said was difficult to determine.
Gary Mayes, director of the department, said much of the data on things like mental health issues caused by COVID-19 is several months old. The board also discussed the green, yellow and red model to determine whether to restart in-person school based on the number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 over a 14-day period, originally a metric used for nursing homes.Decision on whether that will be virtual or in-person will be made at a later called school board meeting.