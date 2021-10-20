Kingsport City Schools Board of Education President Jim Welch chairs the school board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19, below a camera (above the clock) installed in 2012 but never used. The board during its work session on Tuesday, Oct. 26, will mull options for livestreaming or broadcasting board meetings and work sessions. Adding cameras and other equipment could cost $20,000 to $25,000 plus the cost of personnel to operate it, Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True told the board at the meeting.