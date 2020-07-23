KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left a 32-year-old man hospitalized in serious condition.
According to a release from Public Information Officer Tom Patton, KPD patrol officers and detectives responded to Miller Village Apartments, 3844 Eastline Drive in Kingsport, at about 10 p.m. on Wednesday in reference to a shooting incident.
"Upon arrival they located two seriously injured victims outside one of the apartment buildings. Both victims had reportedly been assaulted inside one of the apartments," the release stated.
One of the victims, a 22-year-old male, suffered severe lacerations from allegedly being “pistol whipped,” while the other victim, a 32-year-old male, sustained a gunshot wound, according to the release. Both victims were transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment.
"The 22-year-old male was treated and released; however, as of the time of issuance of this release, the 32-year-old male remains hospitalized in serious condition," the release states.
The incident remains under active investigation by the Kingsport Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division with charges pending. No further details, including possible motives, suspects or descriptions, is being released at this time, police said.
"Additional information will be shared as it becomes available, but only at an appropriate point in the investigation."