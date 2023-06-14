"It's all about unity."
Those three words from a Kingsport African-American high school student, accurately sum up this Saturday's Juneteenth celebration in the Model City.
June 19 (officially known as "Juneteenth") is America's newest federal holiday, continuing a tradition in communities of celebrating the Emancipation Proclamation. The news reached Tennessee during the Civil War and set off many celebrations among enslaved African-Americans. Even today, the meaning of Juneteenth is not lost on young Black people.
"It's a progression of how far we have come in history," said rising D-B sophomore Ezra Smith-Howard, "and how far we still have to go. But Juneteenth isn't just an event for Black people... it's a time for everybody to come together and celebrate."
"Before it was declared an official federal holiday, it felt like Black people were celebrating in a vacuum," said Tanya Foreman, Kingsport Juneteenth 2023 Chair. "It was almost like MLK Day... it meant something to Black people, but it was unconnected to the entire story in our history."
Last month, Tennessee recognized Juneteenth as a statewide holiday, and this year's festival promises a lot of events, many of them entertaining and some of them educational. One of those, highlights barbershop talk.
"In the Black community, black barbers were referred to as Black surgeons," said Foreman. "Black hair styling is one of the oldest crafts and industries in the world. In the historical Black barbershop, a lot of the conversations and mentoring of young Black men took place. On Saturday, we plan to give 40 free haircuts to kids under the age of 12 and while the barbers cut hair, they'll be taking part in a live, real-time panel discussion. It's part of a national program highlighting barbershop talks and conversations that have proven very successful among young people. It also includes a hair fashion show, demonstrating hairstyle evolution."
Juneteenth in Kingsport kicks off Saturday morning with a Unity Walk beginning at 10 a.m. at the Kingsport Higher Education Center downtown on Market Street and finishing at the Farmers Market. Walkers will cover 1.9 miles (honoring the official federal and state holiday of June 19th). At the main venue on Market Street, the first National Miss Juneteenth, Saniya Gay of Delaware will say a few words to begin the festival.
The barbershop talk session begins around 3 p.m. Other activities include stilt walkers, greek steppers and drummers, GellyBall and cornhole competitions for the kids, musical talent including local singers and performers highlighting gospel music, rap music, R and B and reggae music. You'll also find food trucks, vendors, Umoja representatives from Johnson City, and "Sterl the Pearl," the popular DJ from Knoxville.
Smith-Howard said he loves all the events, not any one more than the others. But he loves even more, the togetherness of the festival. "Juneteenth was a big thing in Black communities after the Emancipation Proclamation finally got to Tennessee," he says. "I learn something new every time I go to the Juneteenth festivals and I've been to all of them in Kingsport."
As a student of history (he aims to join the U.S. Air Force after graduation from DB), Howard-Smith has read the recent news about Sullivan County commissioner Joe Carr labeling Juneteenth a "woke" holiday not worthy of recognition. "It's pretty upsetting to know that someone with Sullivan County does not want to celebrate the end of slavery in this country," the 15-year old said.
Carr sparked mostly outrage in the community with his comments, but Smith-Howard dismissed the commissioner's Juneteenth reaction. "I'm not really focused on him," he said. "He is not my priority. He probably doesn't know about Black History. He needs to read up and understand why Juneteenth is important to all people, not just Black people. I will go to the event and enjoy it because I believe in the celebration of the freedom from slavery."
The Sullivan County Commission did vote 17 to 4 to make Juneteenth a countywide holiday. Organizers hope it becomes an annual event in Kingsport.
"Eastman is proud to be a Platinum sponsor of Juneteenth in Kingsport," Foreman says. She serves as the company's Education Initiatives Manager and Global Chair of its Connect Employee Resource Group. "The company is trying to create a community that is more inclusive, and supporting events like Juneteenth is another opportunity to do that." The Kingsport Chamber is another Platinum sponsor, along with Gold sponsors Ballad Health and Christ Fellowship. The Silver sponsors are Eastman Credit Union and First Horizon, and Bronze sponsors HOPE - Help Our Potential Evolve and the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority. The Copper sponsors are the 400 Years of African-American Commission, the Powell Valley Bank and Wheelhouse Print and Design.
"Juneteenth is a big deal," Smith-Howard says. "Black history changed with the end of slavery. It was a big moment back then and it's a big moment to re-live what our ancestors must have felt when somebody told them they were free. On Saturday, we unite to have that same feeling and celebrate it."
******************************
Here's a list of the events for Kingsport's Juneteeth festival:
Friday, June 16
7 p.m. -- Twilight Series Concert Downtown Band, 3rd Generation motown/Soul/Modern Pop
Saturday, June 17 - Juneteenth Festival
10 to 10:45 a.m. - Unity Walk (meet at 10 at the Kingsport Higher Education building on Market Street)
Noon - Food trucks open
1 p.m. - Juneteenth Kickoff - Welcome by the first National Ms. Juneteenth, Saniya Gay
1:30 p.m. - Children's Activities - Gellyball, Corn Hole competitions
2:30 p.m. Stilt Walkers/Drummers, Greek steppers
3 p.m. - Barber Shop Talk - barbers giving 40 free haircuts to 12 and under youth, while panel discusses challengers that Black people face in today's America. Also, Fashion Show/Evolution of Black Hair and Hair Museum.
4:30 p.m. - Local R & B talent
5 p.m. Tobias - Christian genre
7 p.m. Reggae Band