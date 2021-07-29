KINGSPORT — All former Kingsport Parks and Recreation summer staff members are invited to a reunion on Friday, July 30.
The get-together will feature an outdoor movie, "The Sandlot," which tells the story of a young baseball team and its adventures growing up. The movie is rated PG and free popcorn will be furnished.
The event will begin at 8 p.m. and will be held at Kingsport's Miracle Field, 2107 Brickyard Road in Brickyard Park.
All former Parks and Recreation summer staff members, campers, athletic staff and players are invited to come out and enjoy the fun. If you have a Parks and Rec shirt or jersey, wear that to be entered for a prize.
For more information, contact Renee Ensor at (423) 224-2489.
The event is sponsored by Kingsport Parks and Recreation in partnership with New Vision Youth, South Central Kingsport Community Development and the Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority.