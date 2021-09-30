KINGSPORT - The Kingsport Police Department is extremely proud to serve and protect the citizens of Kingsport. In a time in history where some communities have turned their backs on their public servants, the members of department have seen just the opposite reaction in Kingsport.
With consistent support from our fellow citizens, the City of Kingsport is still an outstanding place to be a police officer.
Although the Kingsport Police Department does currently have several openings (a problem not unique to Kingsport), at this time the department employs over 100 highly trained professionals who strive to do their job the right way every single day. But when it comes to demonstrating this dedication to community service, one officer in particular goes well above and beyond the call of duty.
Officer Matt McGuire began his law enforcement career in 2003 as a Corrections Officer for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Three years later in 2006, he was sworn in as a police officer at the Kingsport Police Department. As with all of Kingsport’s officers, he began his time at the department assigned to the Patrol Division. However, after attending several specialized schools in the area of crash investigations, he truly found his niche in 2014, when he transferred to the department’s Traffic Unit.
In addition to typical motor vehicle collisions, ranging from minor fender benders to serious injury crashes, as a Certified Crash Reconstructionist, McGuire, along with the other members of the Traffic Unit, are tasked with investigating all crashes that result in critical life-threatening injuries or death. Many of these crashes result in felony level prosecutions for Vehicular Homicide and other serious criminal offenses.
McGuire and the Traffic Unit also conduct routine and specialized traffic enforcement throughout the city. He typically ranks among the top officers in the department annually in the number of motor vehicle collisions investigated, the number of tickets issued for excessive speed and seatbelt violations, and the number of DUI arrests made.
McGuire has completed schools in Basic Crash Investigation, Advanced Crash Investigation, and Crash Reconstruction, and has received additional training in the investigation of crashes involving pedestrians, bicycles, and motorcycles. He is also an expert in Child Passenger Safety and serves as a Child Passenger Safety Seat Technician.
Specializing in traffic crash investigation and enforcement, McGuire instructs his fellow officers in the areas of DUI enforcement, standardized field sobriety tests, and A.R.I.D.E. (Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement). He also teaches citizens in the National Safety Council’s Defensive Driving and Alive at 25 courses.
During his time at the Kingsport Police Department, McGuire has served on the department’s Honor Guard, as a Field Training Officer, as a licensed Drone Pilot, as a Drug Recognition Expert (D.R.E.), as a Taser Instructor, and as an operator of the department’s highly sophisticated FARO 3D crime and crash scene scanner. He also serves as the East Tennessee Network Coordinator for the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO).
His meticulous documentation of the department’s traffic safety initiatives has been highly instrumental in helping the department earn top honors in the THSO’s Annual Law Enforcement Challenge year after year. On a more personal note, McGuire has earned the THSO East Tennessee Officer of the Year Award (2016 and 2018), the THSO Impaired Driving Enforcement Award (2017), and the THSO Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) of the Year Award (2018).
McGuire has an Associate’s Degree in Computer Science from Northeast State Community College. His technical knowledge and personal enthusiasm for computers has proven to be an invaluable resource for the department. He regularly assists the department’s public information officer with website and blog development as well as content creation for the department’s various social media accounts.
The Kingsport Police Department would like to take this opportunity to recognize Officer Matt McGuire for his significant accomplishments, commend him for his tireless efforts, applaud him for his unwavering dedication, and thank him for a job well done.