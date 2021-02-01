PHILIPPINE SEA — Chief Information Systems Technician Richard Mallinson, from Kingsport, assigned to USS America (LHA 6), the Navy’s only forward-deployed amphibious assault ship, is promoted as a U.S. Navy chief petty officer in a ceremony in the ship’s hangar bay on Jan. 29. The Navy is unique among the services in recognizing and celebrating promotion to E-7 as a major milestone in a sailor’s career. America, flagship of the America Expeditionary Strike Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.