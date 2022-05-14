Submitted by Nancy Bouffard
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Art Guild recently announced the winners of its 56th Appalachian Art Show.
Jeff Chapman-Crane took top honors in the regional juried fine art show, which features more than 40 pieces chosen by juror Brett Skidmore. Chapman-Crane’s “Bronte” was named Best in Show.
“From my first moments with the exhibition call, all of the entries, this piece held me. As I returned to it, I began to create a story and feel a connection to the subject. ‘Why?’ I wondered. Then I realized it was continually the craftsmanship that kept me there exploring the piece, and I am fine with the continued mystery of this piece’s ability to pull me into it,” the judge said.
Tim Tate’s “Hang a Left at the Carwash” won second place, and Art Brown’s “Nocturne” won third.
Forty pieces were selected by Skidmore for the exhibit from the more than 80 submissions. Skidmore also selected 10 Award of Excellence winners: Frank Vioski, Kristi Beverly, Jacqui Murdaugh, Tim Tate, Angie Shepherd, John Hilton, Steven Reeves, Frankie Milhorn, Charlie Peters and Kaitlyn Frady.
Skidmore is Asheville’s public art and humanities chair and the associate professor of Art & Art History at the University of North Carolina.
“I enjoy knowing that the community of artists here is supportive of work that ranges from superb realism to great abstractions and things in between,” he said.
There are still a few days left to view the show, which is on display through May 17 in the KAG gallery on the second floor of the Kingsport Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St. The artwork is for sale, as is the member art on display in the hallway space outside the gallery.
Weekday gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit kingsportartguild.com for details and membership information.