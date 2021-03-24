KINGSPORT — Kingsport City School teachers caught between two pay scales are still missing out on some pay because the old pay scale took student test scores into account.
However, the head of the school system said the plan is to address the matter incrementally over the next four fiscal years, starting with fiscal 2021-22.
During a called meeting on Tuesday of the school board, President Jim Welch said member Todd Golden’s questions about Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse being held responsible for making up student learning loss because of the COVID-19 pandemic would be addressed in future negotiations.
The meeting was Moorhouse’s contract being changed to increase compensation without increasing his base pay.
However, the discussion morphed into how the school system is addressing teachers caught between a single-lane, 90-step pay scale in place for six years and a more traditional pay scale that accounts for longevity and education levels but not test scores. KCS went back to the more traditional one this fiscal year, 2020-21.
KCS moved to the single- lane system back when Tennessee was going to require some performance- based pay of all systems, but that has gone away in recent years and the General Assembly actually has forbidden that for this fiscal year and the next.
The General Assembly disallowed school systems from making pay for teachers contingent on standardized testing for the past, current and next school year, Welch said.
Meanwhile, the school system for 2020-21 dropped the single-lane scale in favor of the traditional one, which does not base pay on student test performance.
Moorhouse explained that in the transition, some teachers have been getting less than they otherwise would.
“We are now all over the place because of two different scales,” Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said on Wednesday. “For many people, their years of experience are not aligned with the steps.” He said some teachers are at a higher step than they otherwise would be but that more probably are at lower levels.
Therefore, Moorhouse and True said the system will give those affected teachers 25% of their lost raises per year for four years until they are made whole again.
“Testing does not impact pay for our employees,” Moorhouse said of the state and local change. True said from a teacher’s point of view: “If I’m two steps behind, I’m going to get half a step next year” and for three years after that.
Welch said the system and others statewide have “no grasp of what that learning loss, if any, is” until standardized testing resumes. Board member Eric Hyche said the learning loss issue likely would be built into a future superintendent evaluation by the board when a baseline is established.
He and board member Todd Golden supported leaving some performance-based pay in the pay scale but were outvoted by the rest of the five-member board. Hyche has said the culture of K-12 education doesn’t include performance-based pay.
Lawmakers held teachers harmless for learning loss during the COVID-19 pandemic, although tests are set to resume this school year and continue next school year.
True said the single-lane system also made it difficult for teachers being hired into KCS with experience to figure out what their pay would be, one reason the school board decided to go back to the more traditional scale.