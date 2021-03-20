KINGSPORT — Kingsport City Schools will hold pre-K screening (not registration) for the 2021-22 school year 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 7 at the Palmer Early Learning Center, 1609 Fort Henry Drive.
Only Kingsport residents with children 4 years of age on or before Aug. 15, 2021 are eligible. It isn't necessary to bring your bring your child to the screening. Masks are required.
Parents/guardians must bring the following:
1. Original birth certificate (not a mother’s copy).
2., Last four digits of Social Security number (optional).
3. Custodial documents (if applicable).
4. Proof of up-to-date Tennessee state immunization with confirmation of medical examination.
5. Proof of residency (mortgage statement, formal rental lease, property tax receipt or most recent water/electric bill).
6. Proof of family income for Pre-K only (income tax form — last year's 1040A,1040 or W-2 — letters from the Department of Human Services verifying income, Food Stamp status number, Temporary Assistance to Needy Families/Families First/Transitional Families First case number, pay stubs, Child Support status verified, Unemployment Compensation, Supplemental Security Income verification or employer letter verifying pay).
Pre-K classes are offered Monday–Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Classes follow the Kingsport City Schools calendar, but transportation is not provided. Current pre-K locations (subject to change) include Palmer Early Learning Center, Jackson Elementary, Johnson Elementary, Kennedy Elementary, Lincoln Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary.
For more information, contact the Palmer Early Learning Center at (423) 378-2160 or click the “Registration” link on www.k12k.com.