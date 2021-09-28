It is with extreme sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Kaye Doran announce her passing on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at the age of 74.
Friends are invited to say a final goodbye to Kaye on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the Carter Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. A funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. with Russ Pearson of First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport officiating. A graveside service will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens with family members serving as pallbearers.
Memorial contributions can be made to Ballad Health Hospice at 509 MedTech Parkway, Johnson City, TN 37604.
