Katarina Geneva Dawn Pennington, infant daughter of Shawnie Oaks and Mitchell Pennington, went to be with the Angels Friday, October 2, 2020, at Indian Path Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Mikael Niklaus Pennington and paternal grandfather, Charles Dennis Pennington.
Surviving other than her parents, are brothers, Vincent Rigsby and Niklaus Pennington; sister, Jacquelynn Spriggs; maternal grandfather, Rick Oaks; paternal grandparents, Brad and Ramona Naylor; maternal great grandparents, Edna Oaks, Sylvia Pennington, Brenda Fay Lindsay and Ronald and Cheryl Lindsay.
A Graveside Service will be held 1:00 pm Monday, October 19, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Baby Land with Pastor Donnie Brannen officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at 12:50 pm.
The care of Katarina Pennington and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.