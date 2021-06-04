Police officers testified Friday that a Johnson City teenager planned to skip town after killing a man but no one answered his calls following the deadly shooting.
Darius Adler, 17, was charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, sale of a controlled substance and simple possession of marijuana after the March 10 shooting.
He’s accused of shooting Daniel King at point-blank range, some of the shots while he was standing over the fallen victim. It happened in the parking lot of Plymouth Ridge Apartments, 2560 Plymouth Road, where the two planned to meet.
Friday’s hearing in a juvenile courtroom was to determine probable cause that Adler committed the offense and whether or not his case would remain in juvenile court or be transferred to adult court. Adler will be 18-years-old on July 23.
Johnson City Police Det. Shane Malone testified that during a break from interviewing Adler after the shooting, the teen and his mother — who was present during the interrogation — were recorded having a conversation between themselves.
“He told his mother that he had made some phone calls, and if they had answered he would have been gone,” Malone said. “He said the thing he regretted was that no one answered.”
Juvenile Court Judge Sharon Green granted, in part, a request from the Johnson City Press to attend the hearing but limited that to testimony from the lead police investigator and a juvenile probation officer. Green said the media could not take photographs and would have to leave the courtroom during testimony about Adler’s mental history or any Department of Children’s Services witnesses.
King reportedly met with Adler in the parking lot of Plymouth Ridge Apartments after Adler answered an ad King place online about a weapon he wanted to sell.
Malone testified that he interviewed Adler the same day after witness accounts pegged him as a suspect. The interview took place at JCPD and Adler’s mother was present, Malone said, They both signed a Miranda rights form agreeing Adler would forego his right to remain silent and would give a statement.
Initially, Adler said he had not left his apartment that morning, according to Malone, but later told the investigator that he had made a deal on an arms trader website to purchase a gun from King.
Buying and reselling guns was apparently something Adler did regularly, according to police testimony, but his intention that day was to rob the person who showed up to sell the gun.
“No words were spoken,” Malone testified. “(Adler) pulled out his gun and started shooting. The victim was on the ground rolling around, yelling for help, and Adler stood over him and continued to fire his 9mm pistol, shooting at King 17 times so he could steal King’s guns.
“He said he needed money. It was all about the money,” Malone said. When asked if Adler showed any regret for shooting King, Malone said “His exact words were he had no remorse.”
Malone said there was evidence two AR-15 rifles had been in the trunk of a car King drove that day, but the weapons were no longer there.
He said Adler never admitted taking any guns from King, but “evidence at the scene contradicted those statements and the guns were later found in his apartment.”
Other evidence found in the apartment where Adler lived was a 9mm Tarus handgun that he told Malone was used to shoot King.
The 9mm Taurus handgun King was going to sell was found under a red F150 pick-up truck which also had several bullet holes in it.
“The gun was fully loaded,” but was in the “off” position, meaning the gun wouldn’t fire unless that switch was flipped.
Defense attorney Scott Shults objected when Assistant District Attorney Kelly Lowe handed King’s autopsy report to the officer. Green allowed Malone to testify on a narrow scope as to cause and manner of death. The cause of King’s death was multiple gunshot wounds and the manner was homicide.
On cross examination, Shults asked the officer about drugs found in Adler’s apartment where he lived with his mother. Malone said there were 20 Xanax pills found as well as marijuana.
Shults went on to ask Malone if, during his interrogation of Adler, the teen exhibited any signs of intoxication, but Malone said “No.”
“Was he nodding off?” Shults asked.
“I noticed him closing his eyes … I don’t believe he was nodding off as far as being under the influence of drugs,” Malone answered.
“He kept saying he killed somebody and at one point he said, ‘I took his soul,’” Malone testified.
Shults pressed Malone on another statement Adler made.
“He goes on to say 'I’m telling you what you want to hear,' didn’t he?” Shults asked. Malone responded that the teen had made that statement.
Juvenile probation officer Allen Rutledge testified that Adler was under his supervision after the teen was convicted — referred to as adjudicated in the juvenile system — on reckless aggravated assault in December 2020. The details of that case were not divulged, but Rutledge said most of his “visits” were by phone due to COVID, but he had no indication that Adler may have had mental health or drug issues.
At least four other witnesses testified, including a DCS worker and a health care worker, but the substance of that testimony was kept from the media.
Green adjourned court shortly before 4 p.m., but did not render a decision on transferring the case to adult court.
She said there was still additional evidence she needed to consider and continued the hearing to June 18 at 1 p.m.