Recent landfill photo as of Nov. 4 (2)

This Nov. 4 photo of the Bristol, Virginia, landfill shows dirt covering the waste that has filled the space over the years.

 City of Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia, requested mediation with its sister city across the state line regarding the landfill. Bristol, Tennessee, said it’s too soon, court records show. But now a federal court judge granted a motion for both cities to enter mediation regarding the landfill litigation.

On Tuesday, Bristol, Virginia, released a statement regarding U.S. District Judge James P. Jones’ decision top grant Bristol, Virginia’s motion for mediation in the Twin City federal case.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.


For more information, go to the Bristol, Tennessee, website.