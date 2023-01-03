BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia, requested mediation with its sister city across the state line regarding the landfill. Bristol, Tennessee, said it’s too soon, court records show. But now a federal court judge granted a motion for both cities to enter mediation regarding the landfill litigation.
On Tuesday, Bristol, Virginia, released a statement regarding U.S. District Judge James P. Jones’ decision top grant Bristol, Virginia’s motion for mediation in the Twin City federal case.
“The City of Bristol, Virginia, is very pleased with a federal district court ruling that orders mediation in the ongoing and costly litigation between the two cities related to odor problems at the Bristol Quarry Landfill,” the city said in a statement on its website on Tuesday. “Bristol, Virginia, remains focused on remediating the odor issues as work on the landfill continues through close coordination with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality. The city has consistently argued that spending more time and money in court only delays productivity and progress, and the Court recognizes the taxpayers of both cities are bearing the cost of this expensive litigation.
“Today’s ruling is particularly important given that the mediation is provided at no cost by the court. Bristol, Virginia, looks forward to working with Bristol, Tennessee, to resolve the litigation between the parties in order to rebuild trust between both cities so that we may continue to work together to serve the whole community.”
Bristol, Tennessee, filed a lawsuit in U.S District Court on May 26, 2022, against Bristol, Virginia, regarding ongoing issues at the landfill on the Virginia side. A temporary injunction was instituted in June. Bristol, Virginia, has been working on several items at the landfill under the direction of a state panel.
Officially, Bristol, Virginia, closed its landfill, which was the cause of odors permeating throughout the Twin City, on Sept. 9.
Previously, Bristol, Virginia, said it accepts and respects a judge’s ruling that Bristol, Tennessee’s, claim for money should continue to another stage of the legal proceeding process.
“However, we remain concerned that Bristol, Tennessee’s, ongoing claims for money will draw resources from the important task at hand,” Bristol, Virginia, officials said in a written statement. “Bristol, Virginia, remains primarily focused on remediating the quarry landfill odor issues. We know it is of the utmost importance for our community, including both sides of State Street. Spending more time and money in court only delays productivity and progress.”
Bristol, Virginia, said it has agreed to a federal court order regarding the landfill and has requested mediation since August.
“We remain hopeful that the court will grant our motion for mediation, particularly given that the courts make available free mediation and much of the work on the landfill is underway and we are in close coordination with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality,” the Virginia city said.
Bristol, Virginia, continued to seek mediation, as seen in Bristol, Virginia’s, Dec. 28 reply in support of its motion for mediation.
“Bristol, Virginia, has thus far not been able to engage in productive settlement discussions with Bristol, Tennessee,” the court document said. “Given that Bristol, Tennessee, asked for and received a benefit from Bristol, Virginia, expressly for the purpose of engaging in settlement talks, and because continued litigation is not in the public interest, this Court should order mediation to foster the needed dialogue between the two cities.”
In a recent court filing, Bristol, Tennessee, reiterated that its citizens have been “suffering from the impacts of the defendant’s mismanagement of its landfill for over two years.” Bristol, Virginia’s, city manager described it as a “monumental disaster,” the Tennessee city’s filing states.
In addition, the city said, “Defendant’s mismanagement and disregard for regulatory requirements is well-documented in plaintiff’s complaint. These actions have caused significant environmental problems, the most obvious being the noxious odors from the Landfill that have been permeating Bristol, Tennessee.”
Since the odors were first documented, Bristol, Tennessee, says it has pleaded with Bristol, Virginia, to take action and fix the problem it created.
In August 2022, Bristol, Virginia, contacted Bristol, Tennessee, about the potential for mediation.
“Contrary to Bristol, Virginia’s representation, Bristol, Tennessee, did respond,” the city says in the court filing. “Bristol, Tennessee, explained in no uncertain terms that mediating the case at that time was futile because, despite the odor problems persisting for years and having the expert panel report for months, Bristol, Virginia, still had not developed an action plan to fully implement the recommendations of the report — and agree to permanent closure of the Landfill — which must serve as the foundation of any resolution.”
The lawsuit has progressed, including extending deadlines in the injunction order, the Tennessee city said.
Bristol, Virginia, also asked the court to dismiss Bristol, Tennessee’s public nuisance claim, but the court denied the request.
The continuing litigation is the result of “Bristol, Virginia’s, failure to comply with the preliminary injunction order and its misguided effort to dismiss one of Bristol, Tennessee’s, claims,” the filing states.
Bristol, Virginia, requested mediation again in November, but Bristol, Tennessee, again said unless Bristol, Virginia, committed to the expert panel’s plans, mediation was premature.
On Nov. 8, Bristol, Tennessee, said Bristol, Virginia, provided a list of action items and a timeline. On Dec. 12, Bristol, Virginia, filed a motion for mediation in court. Since that time, the parties have discussed the possible resolution of the case.
“Those discussions have been productive and are continuing,” said Bristol, Tennessee, but it added that it was premature for the court to grant Bristol, Virginia’s, request for mediation.
In Bristol, Virginia’s, most recent response, a statement included in bold type said, “Bristol, Tennessee, never once offered to participate in settlement discussions, articulated any settlement demands, or even indicated that it was open to settlement discussions until after the motion to dismiss hearing on Nov. 3, 2022. Bristol, Tennessee, misrepresents past events on this critical point in its filing.”
Bristol, Tennessee’s, filing says mediation may be needed in the future, but it believes that if Bristol, Virginia, remains committed to the plans, the case can be resolved without mediation, a point repeated in Bristol, Tennessee’s, response on Dec. 29.
“Regardless of our respective recollections of our prior communications, Bristol, Tennessee, believes that focusing on trying to resolve this case is the best path forward, and that it has made clear the terms that must be included in any resolution,” the letter from Bristol, Tennessee, said. “To that end, and in an effort to move the discussions forward, Bristol, Tennessee, will draft a proposed permanent injunction order that incorporates the terms of the previously provided action plan and a commitment to permanent closure. We will provide that draft to you next week.
“In the meantime, please advise if/when we can expect to receive a comprehensive description of the information Bristol, Virginia, is seeking regarding Bristol, Tennessee’s, damages and fees.”