Contributed
Looking for fun ways to incorporate your family research, old photographs and memorabilia into small, easy projects? Then, mark your calendar for Saturday, Oct. 23.
Kay Hess Grogg, a member of the Jonesborough Genealogical Society, will present fun ways to do just that using your computer and a scanner during a 9:30 a.m. program at the McKinney Center at Booker T. Washington School.
Grogg was born in Danville, Virginia, and moved to the region after graduating with a bachelor’s degree in art education and photography from Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Virginia. She married Sam L. Grogg, Jr., and they have two daughters. She went on to earn her master’s degree from Tusculum and taught art and photography for more than 35 years. Though she is retired, she still teaches at the McKinney Center and works as a host for the Town of Jonesborough.
She has been researching her ancestors through her genealogical pursuits, which Sam calls “digging up dead people.”
Saturday’s program brings her love of art, photography and genealogy together.
Booker T. Washington School is located at 103 Franklin Ave. in historic Jonesborough.