The town of Jonesborough kept busy in 2022 with a series of development projects, elections and a major infrastructure challenge.
Projects
Jonesborough continued the years-long renovation of the Jackson Theatre along with the construction of the new Jonesborough K-8 school. Other major projects included the beginning of construction of sidewalks along East Main Street, the completion of Lincoln Park behind the Senior Center, the widening of Shell Road, commercial developments and more.
In addition to the physical projects, the town also launched two major programs in 2022 to help businesses in downtown. One utilizes banks to offer loans to people who are looking to purchase or renovate a building in downtown, as well as a program offering grant money to downtown businesses looking to upgrade their façades.
The multimillion dollar renovation of the theater, which was expected to be completed in 2018, began in 2017 and has been met with a number of design, funding and construction delays. The projected cost for the new K-8 school has gone up $10 million from its initial $32 million projection, but it is still expected to be completed in 2023 after a slight delay
The town will also finally be getting a dog park after four years, months of back-and-forth communications between the town and state agencies and hours of debate among aldermen in several meetings.
In 2018 Jonesborough received a $25,000 grant from the Boyd Foundation’s Dog Park Dash program, but the proposed site plan was met with two major hurdles: approval from the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the price tag, which was estimated to be as high as $300,000 at one point.
The two-acre site is off of Old State Route 34 between Little Limestone Creek and the railroad tracks near the town’s new municipal garage. The park will be split into a 1.3-acre area for large dogs and a 0.7-acre area for small dogs, and will also have water features, including a shallow pool. The park is expected to cost around $150,000.
Elections
Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest ran unopposed for a third full term as the town’s mayor.
Some of his biggest priorities for this term included opening new facilities in 2023 and continuing quality of life projects while simultaneously improving infrastructure, according to his response to questions previously posed by the Press.
Appointed as an alderman earlier in 2022, former Jonesborough Mayor Kelly Wolfe ran unopposed in seeking re-election to Jonesborough’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Wolfe’s top priorities for this term also focus on infrastructure as well as attracting and retaining talented individuals in such a competitive labor market.
Virginia Causey ran unopposed for her second full term in office.
Causey’s main goals for this term were to see current town projects such as the Jackson Theatre and Lincoln Park through to completion as well as prioritize town employees who she says work so hard for residents.
Infrastructure
After a catastrophic series of leaks left thousands of residents without water service for several days due to freezing temperatures beginning at Christmas and stretching into the beginning of 2023, town officials worked to address issues within the water infrastructure.
In early January, Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff said they were trying to determine whether a majority of the issues were caused by pipe failures (on both the public and private side) or water meter failures, which the town is currently in the process of replacing and modernizing. Rosenoff said it looks as though a majority of the issues were caused by pipe failures, but stressed it was too early to say for certain.
Jonesborough water customers in the area of Highway 107, Bumpass Cove and north of Highway 11-E west of Jonesborough were left without water for days following a brutal cold snap that led to multiple pipe failures. Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy declared a state of emergency as a result, and it took about a week for full service to be restored in all areas.
On Jan. 13, State Sen. Rusty Crowe and State Rep. Rebecca Alexander announced the town would receive a grant of more than $1 million to support water infrastructure projects. It will be used to help the town replace its water meters with the smart meters. Rosenoff said the smart meters will help the town faster respond to, and locate, leaks in water lines.
or in buildings, something that would’ve been a massive help during the shutdown.