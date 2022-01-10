JONESBOROUGH — While flipping through television channels in a hotel room on vacation, Brandon Franklin came across the show “Forged in Fire.”
Immediately, he was hooked. When he got home, he started searching for episodes of the show, which pits contestants in a three-round elimination contest to forge bladed weapons for a $10,000 prize. Franklin said when he was younger he used to visit renaissance fairs and was always intrigued by the blacksmiths there, but he never pursued it as a hobby or career. That changed when he found the show.
Franklin said he bought the necessary equipment to start blacksmithing, took classes and apprenticed under local blacksmith Robin Lynch. Franklin eventually moved on to bladesmithing and connected with master bladesmith Jason Knight, a former judge on “Forged in Fire” who mentored him.
“I had a master bladesmith as my mentor, so I was able to skyrocket really quickly in my skills because I had someone who has 25-plus years of experience doing it, so that really helped me grow and be able to quickly turn it into a full-time job,” Franklin said.
While he honed his craft, his wife was busy trying to figure out how to get him on “Forged in Fire.” Months after she emailed, Franklin received an application to be on the show and called his wife, who told him she had emailed them six months ago hoping to get him on the show. After a few interviews, he was accepted as a contestant on the show in January 2020.
It wasn’t until August 2021, however, that he received the call to finally come on the show. Almost exactly two years since he first learned he was going to be on the show, his episode is set to premier on the History Channel on Wednesday at 9 p.m. It will be a full-circle moment for him, getting a chance to compete on the show that inspired him to leave his career as a software developer and become a full-time bladesmith.
“It’s a complete full circle,” Franklin said, “you went down that rabbit hole and you found the end, so it’s kind of nice.”
Franklin said it was actually a benefit that his appearance was delayed because he was able to get better as a bladesmith in that time.
“If you looked at my skillset when I found out that they had accepted me to be on the show versus when I actually went on the show, how much I had grown and gotten better — it was astronomical,” Franklin said. “It really gave me a really good edge going on that show and gave me a good chance at winning.”
Franklin also said the decade of experience he has as a competitive shooter helped him keep his nerves in check during the competition.
He said it was exciting to be on the show.
“It was surreal,” Franklin said. “It was weird because I’d watched every episode that’s ever come out, so walking out onto that set it felt like home, so that was really nice.”
Franklin said he never felt out of place and said the equipment available to smiths on the show is essentially the same as what he uses in his home forge. And though contestants were given hours to complete their challenges, Franklin said the time flew by.
“Our first challenge was five hours long, and it felt like 30 minutes,” Franklin said. “It was gone in a blink of an eye. The only spare time I had was right at the end. I finished my blade with like 10 minutes left on the clock.”
He said being on the show made him realize how difficult it is and said it’s easy to make “silly mistakes” you wouldn’t otherwise make.
“It changed my perspective on the show actually being on it versus years of watching the episodes,” said Franklin. “It changed my attitude. I will no longer yell at the TV and say ‘What is he doing? Why is he doing it that way?’ ”
Franklin said he hasn’t seen the finished episode and is hosting a watch party at his home. He said his biggest concern is how he’ll look on the show, but he said he hopes it will make him look good and that it brings an influx of people checking out his social media and website looking to purchase his knives.
Franklin’s knives can be found on Instagram at @thefranklinforge, where he often first lists things for sale, and his website, thefranklinforge.com.