Johnson County Court House

MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County General Sessions Judge Perry Stout read a letter of resignation to the county commission during its regularly scheduled monthly meeting Thursday night. 

Stout stated that his resignation will go into effect on July 8, 2023. "Lord willing I will run for the office in August of 2024," Stout said.

