MOUNTAIN CITY — Johnson County General Sessions Judge Perry Stout read a letter of resignation to the county commission during its regularly scheduled monthly meeting Thursday night. Stout stated that his resignation will go into effect on July 8, 2023. "Lord willing I will run for the office in August of 2024," Stout said.Since being elected in 2022, Stout served as the county's General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge.An investigation was opened into Stout after an incident involving a female staff in the courthouse on Friday, January 13, 2023, that questioned his judicial code of conduct. Stouts' resignation means that the county commission will have to find and appoint an interim judge until the general elections in 2024.