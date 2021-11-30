Johnson City commissioners may start the process Thursday of annexing 40 acres of land on Indian Ridge Road, which could become a future residential project.
Cambo Partners owns the land and is making the request. It has a mailing address at the Model Mill in Johnson City, 600 Sevier St. The proposal would annex two parcels near 2920 Indian Ridge Road.
The partnership’s annexation request lists contact information for Grant Summers, president of Summers-Taylor Inc.
Summers said Monday that annexing the property into the city could open it up for future residential development, but he added that there aren’t yet any specific plans for the land. Annexing the property would give it access to various city services.
City commissioners will decide on Thursday whether to approve a “request to proceed” with the annexation, which would authorize further investigation of the request and the property’s proposed plan of services.
According to city staff, the proposal would then proceed to the Johnson City Regional Planning Commission on Dec. 14.
If the Planning Commission recommends the annexation and the plan of services, the City Commission can call a public hearing for Jan. 6. Commissioners can then pass a resolution that evening making the annexation official.
During this process, the city will also decide on a zoning designation for the land, which would require approval on three readings. Cambo Partners is asking the city to zone the properties R-2C (low-density residential).
According to the city’s zoning code, the minimum lot size in R-2C is 6,000 square feet. Principal buildings can’t cover more than 40% of the lot area and can’t exceed a height of 35 feet.
Other business
City commissioners will decide whether to purchase 6.5 acres at 4007 Bristol Highway from Mountain View Baptist Church for $375,000. The land is next to Winged Deer Park.
According to city staff, the purchase would help with future expansion at the facility and the construction of a new ballfield complex on 37 acres of property that the city bought three years ago beside the park.
The city is preparing to build several new softball and soccer fields on that 37-acre plot. The total cost of the project is roughly $15.5 million.
City officials have said they expect construction will start in March 2022 and take an estimated 12 to 15 months.
Additionally, commissioners will receive an update Thursday on the Aerospace Park project at Tri-Cities Airport. The facility is a 160-acre industrial development with runway access at the airport.
“The purpose of Aerospace Park is to accommodate the growing aerospace industry and create good-paying jobs for the region,” said Mark Canty, the airport’s director of business development.
The project was funded in part through a partnership that includes Johnson City, Washington County, Kingsport, Sullivan County and Bristol, Tenn.
According to a Kingsport-Times News story from October 2020, the Tri-Cities Airport Authority is heavily promoting the site to target industries like aviation maintenance, passenger-to-freighter conversion centers and maintenance repair
Officials have estimated the project could generate 1,200 to 2,500 jobs.
Canty said commissioners will receive an update on construction and current marketing initiatives. They will also hear about the airport and ongoing air service development efforts.
The project, Canty said, is substantially complete, meaning the facility is now ready for construction. Infrastructure such as water, sewer, electric and access roads are in place, and the land is flat.
“We are marketing the site ourselves, and we also work with our local, state and regional economic development partners to attract interest from potential tenants,” Canty said.