A Johnson City teenager charged with first-degree murder will be tried as an adult and have his case transferred from Johnson City Juvenile Court to Washington County Criminal Court.
Darius Adler, 17, is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, possession of a Schedule III drug for resale and simple possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Adler is accused of shooting Daniel King on March 10 in the parking lot of Plymouth Ridge Apartments, 2560 Plymouth Road, where the two reportedly planned to meet so Adler could buy a gun from King. According to police testimony, Adler’s intention was to rob King.
Certain criteria must be met in order to transfer a case from Juvenile Court to Criminal Court, one of which for a child of 17 is that the court finds probable cause that the child committed the delinquent acts.
“(Adler) said he had arranged for the purchase of a gun, told the detective that he had shot Daniel King with the Taurus 9mm gun for money, said that he shot him 17 times, told the investigator that he took his soul,” said Johnson City Juvenile Court Judge Sharon Green. “The child told the detective that he had no remorse. He also was recorded as telling his mother that the worst thing about it was that he didn’t make any money.”
Other requirements are that the court finds probable cause that the child is not committable to an institution for the developmentally disabled or mentally ill, the extent and nature of the child’s prior delinquent records, the nature of past treatment efforts and the child’s response to those efforts, whether the offense was against person or property, whether the offense was committed in an aggressive or premeditated manner, the possible rehabilitation of the child by use of procedures, services and facilities currently available to the court and the interest of the community requiring that the child be put under legal restraint or discipline.
“Having found probable cause of the factors set out in 37-1-134, Darius Adler is transferred to the Criminal Court of Washington County, Tennessee, for trial as an adult on the charge of first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, sale of controlled substance Schedule III and simple possession of Schedule IV,” Green said.
Adler turns 18 on June 23, at which time he will be transferred to the Washington County Detention Center.