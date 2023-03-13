Carol McGill

Carol McGill, principal at Fairmont Elementary, said her school has adjusted well to the transition.

 Contributed

JOHNSON CITY — One of 2022’s most highly anticipated changes for Johnson City Schools was the district’s shift to two middle schools; looking back, school administrators said the transition went well overall and they are pleased with the results.

In the spring of 2021, Johnson City Schools announced its decision to transition to two middle schools by returning fifth grade to the elementary schools and reconfiguring both Indian Trail and Liberty Bell as traditional middle schools. Indian Trail experienced the most complicated transition as it had previously been serving grades five and six but transitioned to serving grades six to eight in August 2022. For the elementary schools that got to keep their fifth-graders, it was “as if they never left.”

