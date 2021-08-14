Johnson City Press
JOHNSON CITY — Although the system saw a dip in student proficiency during the COVID-19 pandemic, Johnson City Schools outperformed the state at large on the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program test.
Roughly a week after announcing statewide results, the Tennessee Department of Education on Wednesday released local spring 2020-21 TCAP data, which state officials say demonstrates the significant impact the pandemic has had on education.
“Generally, we are pleased with our relative performance to our peers around the state,” said Roger Walk, a supervisor of instruction with the Johnson City system.
In addition to looking at the percentage of students who pass the test, Walk said, the district also evaluates how its metrics compare to other Tennessee districts. And although state leaders were concerned that student achievement could fall as much as 50%, Walk said, the district and the state haven’t seen that occur.
“While there have been decreases in the percent of students passing, it’s not at the level that we were concerned it could be,” Walk said.
Walk said proficiency for grades 3-8 in English language arts decreased statewide from almost 34% in 2019 to 28% in 2021. Among Johnson City students, that dropped from about 48% in 2019 to 45% in 2021.
Math performance, however, saw a bigger decline, Walk said. For grades 3-8, proficiency in Johnson City Schools decreased from nearly 60% to about 46%. The state at large went from 41% passing to about 28%.
Walk said that’s a decrease school officials are looking into.
“We know we’ve got some issues in math,” he said.
Walk added that math education can oftentimes be dependent on kids mastering basic skills that in turn build on future concepts.
He noted that dips in performance among third-graders could be traced back to deficiencies in skills they would have learned in the last nine weeks of the 2019-20 school year when the school system, like others across the state, switched to remote learning because of COVID-19.
“Many of the standards that those third-graders struggled on in math were linked to those second- grade math standards that were paced to have been taught in that fourth nine weeks of 2020 when the pandemic had arrived,” he said.
Walk said learning math is often more effective when students can use tactile, real-world representations in the classroom, which can’t be replicated as well by sending home packets.
Like other districts across the state, Walk said, Johnson City Schools has received millions of dollars in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER, money, which it plans to use to boost math education in grades 3 through 8 and other needs.
Math and English
A presentation shared by the state on Wednesday specifically spotlights local data in two subjects in two specific grades: third-grade English language arts and seventh-grade math.
Why those two subjects? According to the Tennessee Department of Education, meeting expectations in third-grade English language arts is “an indicator of future academic success.” Similarly, seventh-grade math is “foundational” for progress in algebra and mathematical reasoning.
The youngest students in Tennessee struggled the most with pandemic disruptions, state officials say, and third-grade scores show a large increase in students scoring at the lowest proficiency level, “below.” On average, that rate is increasing by 48%, the state said.
Statewide, proficiency rates in English language arts for all students dropped by five points compared to 2019. Three in 10 Tennessee students are meeting grade level expectations in that subject.
The Tennessee Department of Education reports that one in four middle school students in Tennessee are on track in math, and the subject saw some of the sharpest declines in proficiency of any area, a decline that state officials say they projected.
Similar to third grade English language arts, districts saw the number of students scoring at the lowest proficiency level in math increase by 50%.
So how did Johnson City do?
Students in Johnson City Schools outperformed the state average in both third grade English language arts and seventh grade math, but the system still saw a decline.
Overall, 49% of third graders in Johnson City Schools were considered proficient on their English language arts exam, more than the 32% of students statewide. That’s a modest decline from 2019.
In seventh-grade math, about 41% of students showed proficiency, more than the 23% of students across Tennessee. Results from 2019 to 2021, however, dropped sharply for Johnson City Schools from almost 60% in 2019 to about 41% in 2021.