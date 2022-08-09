Johnson City Public Library will hold a voter education session with Washington County Administrator of Elections Dana Jones on Aug. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Jones will show people how to find the information they need before going to the voting booth, including who is running, who has picked up petitions for offices and which offices are elected.

