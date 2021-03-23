The best time to plant a tree is 20 years ago, an old proverb says, but the second best time is now.
In that spirit, Johnson City will hold a tree giveaway on April 3 at Metro-Kiwanis Park, 817 Guaranda Drive, in observance of Arbor Day. The event will begin at 9 a.m., and 2,000 tree seedlings will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Varieties will include lavender crepe myrtle, red maple, redbud, white dogwood, serviceberry and black gum/black Tupelo.
"It's to draw attention to the benefit of trees," said city forester Patrick Walding. "Especially in the urban setting, where if you don't plan for trees you won't have trees."
In a press release, the city said this Arbor Day will be the 21st consecutive year that Johnson City has been named a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation. Since 2010, the public works department has distributed 27,750 trees.
In order to maintain its Tree City USA designation, the city must have an Arbor Day observance, a tree ordinance, a tree board and meet the minimum funding requirement for tree maintenance and planting.
This year, the city has received help from BrightRidge and the companies Professional Tree Service and Bartlett Tree Experts to cover the cost of the trees.
The trees will be approximately two-to-three-feet tall, and organizers try to choose different varieties every year. The city didn't hold the event last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trees have clear environmental benefits, providing shade and habitats for animals, but Walding said studies have also shown that visitors will spend more time in well-landscaped areas, which means they'll hang out longer and spend more money at nearby businesses.
National Arbor Day is always celebrated on the last Friday in April, but many states observe Arbor Day on different dates throughout the year depending on their best tree planting times. Tennessee celebrates Arbor Day on the first Friday in March.
The giveaway in April will serve as another way to ensure trees are being planted in the community, Walding explained, allowing residents to reap the benefits as they grow.