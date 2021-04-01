The city of Johnson City has promoted Jeff Canon to the position of chief building official.
In his new role, Canon will oversee building inspection services for the city’s Development Services Department.
Canon supervises the activity of all city trades inspectors while also leading the plans review process. In addition, he acts as the primary point of interpretation for building code inquiries.
Canon has been employed with the city since 2015 and previously served as trades inspector III. He is the only inspector in the history of the building division to hold that title as a result of earning 19 individual Inter-national Codes Council certifications.
“We are fortunate to be bringing someone with such a wealth of experience into this position,” city Development Services Director Preston Mitchell said. “Jeff’s experience in both the public and private sectors will bring tremendous value to the city.”
As a lead inspector with Johnson City, Canon was responsible for the inspection of existing buildings, examining plans for compliance with city codes and ordinances, and investigation of complaints.
He has worked extensively as a master plumber, including the ownership and operation of his own business.
“I have a desire to help our citizens and businesses meet requirements, rather than place roadblocks in their way,” said Canon. “I look forward to continuing to cultivate these relationships in my new role.”
— Contributed