A Johnson City man was sentenced on Tuesday to 20 years in prison for raping a woman on the East Tennessee State University campus two years ago.
David Franklin Creech, 43, was apparently not very difficult for law enforcement to identify as the rapist after he showed up at a hospital ER with a bite wound — which was inflicted by the woman he raped.
Creech entered an Alford plea, also called a best interest plea, to aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and criminal exposure to Hepatitis C.
A best interest plea means the defendant believes the state has sufficient evidence that a jury could reach a guilty verdict and chose to plead guilty instead of taking a chance at a trial.
In total, Creech received a 26-year sentence, but the sentences will run concurrently for an effective 20-year prison term.
Creech was charged by ETSU police after the February 2019 incident with aggravated rape, attempted aggravated rape, especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and criminal exposure to the hepatitis C virus.
The female victim told ETSU’s Public Safety department she had been walking near the campus powerhouse around 4 a.m. Feb. 24 when she was attacked by a man with a knife. The man then ran toward West State of Franklin Road.
She described the attacker as white, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, skinny and having blondish/brown shaggy hair. She also described him as having a pointy, big nose and a pointy chin. The man was wearing blue jeans, brown work boots and a dark jacket.
Initially, another man who was found walking in the vicinity was charged, but investigators later focused on Creech as the primary suspect.
Creech acknowledged to Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice that he had reviewed the state’s evidence with his attorney, Brad Sproles, and felt the plea was his best course of action in the case.