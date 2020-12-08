A Johnson City man was killed Monday night on Tenn. Highway 36 when his car was struck by a stolen tractor-trailer involved in a police chase.
Charges were pending against the tractor-trailer’s driver.
According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, Washington County 911 dispatchers advised troopers to be on the lookout for the semi in the vicinity of Highway 36. The vehicle was erratically traveling south in Sullivan County without headlights.
Troopers encountered the tractor-trailer and attempted to stop it. The driver fled and ran the red light at the intersection with Tenn. Highway 75 (Bobby Hicks Highway/Airport Road).
The truck crossed the center line near Ed Martin Road in Washington County and struck a Saturn SL1 head-on, killing the car’s 60-year-old driver, Timmy Hensley of Johnson City.
The stolen truck’s driver, 28-year-old Joshua Hammonds, Blountville, also was injured. Criminal charges and citations against him were pending the outcome of the THP’s investigation.