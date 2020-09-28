JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City may challenge damages sought in a lawsuit by a Bluff City construction company, which claims it suffered added costs because of delays on a project at a city intersection.
City commissioners on Thursday will consider authorizing a false claims action that would dispute how the company has calculated the roughly $1.1 million in damages it’s seeking from the city.
Commissioners issued Baker’s Construction Co. a $5.2 million bid in November 2016 to conduct improvements to the intersection of Indian Ridge and North State of Franklin roads, which included adding traffic and turn lanes and widening the bridge west of State of Franklin from two lanes to five lanes.
City Staff Attorney Sunny Sandos said the project was finished well after its projected initial completion date, and there’s a disagreement about the cause of the delay and the associated damages.
“Baker’s claims there is money owed to them as a result of the delay,” Sandos said. “The city obviously disputes the cause or what resulted in the cause of the delay.”
Representatives of Baker’s Construction were unavailable for comment Monday, and the company’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment.
In a complaint filed in Washington County Chancery Court on Aug. 23, 2019, the company said that in order to complete the bridge, the design, design approval and construction of two new bridge retaining walls was necessary.
The new bridge was designed to be a continuation of the existing bridge, maintaining the same vertical and horizontal relationship to an existing CSX rail line.
As part of the process, the Tennessee Department of Transportation had to approve the retaining wall drawings, and CSX Railroad had to approve drawings for work within its right of way.
According to the complaint, representatives for Tysinger, Hampton and Partners Inc., a firm hired to monitor the railroad tracks, discovered that drawings prepared by Gresham Smith and Partners, which prepared the contract drawings for the city, had an incorrect elevation for the top of the existing rails.
It was off by about a foot compared to actual site conditions, the complaint alleges, which impacted multiple other aspects of the project. The complaint said the error forced crews to perform corrections in the field that involved extra work and changes in the work delineated in a contract between the company and the city.
The company said the city and Smith Seckman Reid Inc., a contractor Johnson City hired to provide oversight on the project, did not issue a revised drawing to correct the error.
The drawings for one of the retaining walls were originally approved on Aug. 15 and Aug. 22 by TDOT and CSX, but the company said that during the process of ordering reinforcing steel for the wall, Simpson Construction Co., a subcontractor hired to conduct work on the bridge and retaining walls, had questions about adjusting the steel to allow for the erroneous difference in elevation.
Baker’s Construction said that because of the incorrect drawings prepared by GS&P, it was told that drawings for the retaining wall would have to be redesigned and resubmitted for approval from CSX and TDOT.
The company said the revised drawings were submitted to Smith Seckman Reid on Nov. 8, 2017, but it later learned during a progress meeting on Jan. 10, 2018 — 63 days later — that Smith Seckman Reid had yet to send the revised drawings to TDOT for approval. The new drawings ultimately received final approval from TDOT and CSX on Feb. 15.
Because of changes necessitated by the initial error, Baker’s Construction Services said in the complaint that the project schedule was impacted and the company was forced to spend additional time and money in the amount of $1,094,315.54.
“The scope and duration of work that Johnson City required BCS to complete was significantly different from that defined in the bid documents and the contract,” the complaint said, “and the increases in contract value through approved changes are not sufficient to compensate BCS for the cost and reasonable profit for the work completed.”
The company said Johnson City refused to provide it with a change order to compensate it for the additional cost or provide the company additional time.
Baker’s Construction is claiming the city breached its contract and received unjust enrichment from the work conducted by the company.
Sandos said the city disagrees with the allegations outlined in the complaint and also incurred additional cost as a result of the delay.