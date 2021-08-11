With COVID-19 cases more than doubling among students and faculty since last Friday, the Johnson City Board of Education will meet this week to discuss the system’s coronavirus protocols.
Board Chair Kathy Hall said the Johnson City Schools system is monitoring its COVID-19 numbers and added that there’s been a rise in cases at Indian Trail Intermediate School.
“We just wanted to get together and get an update on that and see if there was any changes in protocols that need to be made,” Hall said.
On Aug. 6, the system reported 18 positive cases of COVID-19 among students and four among faculty. As of Tuesday, the system had 52 cases: 45 positive cases among students and seven among faculty.
Indian Trail Intermediate School has the most positive cases: 13 students and one faculty member.
The Johnson City Board of Education will hold a special called meeting at 4 p.m. Friday in the board room at the system’s central office, 100 E. Maple St.
The system had originally announced plans to hold the meeting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, but they postponed it because not all members could attend.
“They (the numbers) have gone up some since Friday, and we just want to keep an eye on that and communicate with the public,” said Superintendent Steve Barnett. “There’s a lot of concern with the delta variant in our community. ... We just want to be sure the board is clear on what our numbers are.”
Barnett said there’s also been confusion about the system’s COVID-19 protocols, and staff will clarify that during the meeting on Friday.
“The whole goal is to have in-person learning,” Barnett said. “One, to keep students healthy and safe — staff as well — but to have in-person learning.”
Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton on Wednesday officially asked Gov. Bill Lee to call a special session to address COVID-19 mandates. He had threatened to do so if school boards issued mask requirements.
Hall said early Wednesday afternoon, before Sexton’s announcement, that all options are still on the table.
“We have the same constraints and concerns as earlier, but I think our board will look at the situation and do what we think is best,” Hall said.
After originally planning on updating its COVID-19 dashboard just once a week, the system will now refresh its positive case numbers on both Tuesday and Friday. The total number of positive cases in the Johnson City Schools system is comparable to Washington County Schools.
As of Tuesday, Washington County Schools reported 194 students and staff in quarantine, and 50 total with confirmed cases of COVID-19.
‘Take the heat’
Niswonger Children’s Hospital is currently caring for four children hospitalized with COVID-19, two of whom are in the pediatric intensive care unit.
During a press conference Wednesday, Ballad Health’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said about a third of new cases her team worked in the last 48 hours were people under 18 years old.
She said it’s “a sign of grim things to come” and thanked school systems “that have stepped up and done the right thing by enhancing mask mandates.” Hancock County Schools is the only Northeast Tennessee school system to require masks, though all in Southwest Virginia have.
“Thank you for putting the health of the young people first,” Swift said. “Not only does masking protect our children’s health, it also helps keep them in the classroom which is everyone’s goal.”
Dr. Mark Patterson, president of Ballad Health Medical Associates, is a former longtime member of the Greeneville City Board of Education. He called on school boards across the region to institute mask mandates.
“I understand the political pressure on you, but remember the health and well-being of the children (is) your responsibility,” said Patterson. “Don’t abdicate that. Kids are first. Their health and well-being is our responsibility as board members.
“Be willing to take the heat for those that you’re in charge of,” he continued.