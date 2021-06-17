JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City is getting ready to embark on what might be the most complex construction project it's ever performed.
City commissioners on Thursday approved a $30.5 million bid for Summers-Taylor Inc. to rehabilitate West Walnut Street, an approximately $33 million construction project that Public Works Director Phil Pindzola anticipates will begin on Aug. 1. Summers-Taylor Inc. was the sole bidder.
The two-year overhaul of the corridor will involve replacing water and sewer lines and tearing up the existing streetscape, substituting it with a more pedestrian-friendly roadway. A bike lane and on-street parking will run up the corridor, and elevated intersections will slow traffic.
The bid that appeared on the commission's agenda was $29.7 million, but the city opted to re-add contingencies for all funding sources except for the general fund, which brought the allotment to just over $30 million. That money had originally been removed after negotiations with the Summers-Taylor, whose bid initially came in at $34 million.
Buying Harman Ice
Commissioners also purchased the Harman Ice & Cold Storage property at 724 W. Walnut St. for $2.5 million. That parcel will be used for stormwater storage and will also serve as a park-like space in the vein of Founders and King Commons parks.
Buying the property will also allow the city to build an extension to Cherokee Street between West Walnut and State of Franklin Road. The existing Harman Ice building will be demolished.
City Manager Pete Peterson added that using the land as a stormwater detention site will enable the city to significantly reduce the stormwater costs of the project, saving roughly $600,000 worth of work.
"There's very significant cost savings to the project as a whole by acquiring the Harman property," he said.
The $2.5 million cost of acquiring the land comes from a condemnation settlement agreement totaling $1.05 million and a real estate contract of sale totaling $1.45 million.
Why just one bidder?
Pointing out that Summers-Taylor Inc. was the only company to bid on the project, Commissioner Aaron Murphy asked whether the city should reach out to other firms to ask why they didn't bid.
"Working in construction for probably eight years of my life and this large pool of money we're going to commit, it's just somewhat odd that we weren't able to get someone else to bid," Murphy said.
Peterson noted that there are very few businesses that have the resources and skillset to conduct a project of this magnitude.
"I wasn't surprised that we didn't have a lot of bidders," Peterson said. "We were very hopeful that there would be more bidders than one."
He added that staff tried to entice another firm, which he said completed a similar project in Knoxville, to submit a bid. But, Peterson said the duration of the project and the cost of paying for housing while the company's crews worked on the roadway made it difficult for the firm to be competitive.
Peterson added that the city has locked in pricing for much of the construction materials that will be used in the project. He said there's no guarantee that prices will stay the same if the city seeks out another firm.
City budget
Buoyed by millions in federal stimulus dollars, Johnson City commissioners also passed on final reading what may be the largest budget in the city’s history on Thursday.
The $302 million fiscal year 2022 budget does not contain a property tax increase.
Commissioners approved the budget with two additions: $100,000 for a young professionals program organized by the Johnson City area Chamber of Commerce and $58,000 for a new multimedia specialist position in the communications and marketing department. The city would pay for those additions by cutting a proposed deputy city manager position. That may be funded at a later date.
The general fund budget accounts for about $100 million of the $302 million budget. It includes a 4% pay plan adjustment for city employees totaling roughly $1.35 million, which would make it the fourth consecutive pay increase for employees in four years. The raises are intended to help the city remain competitive at recruiting and retaining staff.
The city is also taking on an extra $18 million in debt. Of that allotment, an additional $5 million is being borrowed for the West Walnut Street rehabilitation project, and $13 million is set aside to build new athletic fields at Winged Deer Park.