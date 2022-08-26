The city of Johnson City has asked the District Attorney's office or the TBI to conduct a preliminary investigation “to determine whether there is a basis to open a public corruption investigation” of its police department.
In a letter hand-delivered Wednesday to District Attorney Ken Baldwin, the city said the purpose of the letter was to make his office aware of allegations of public corruption made by former Special Assistant United States Attorney Kateri Dahl.
Dahl filed a federal court lawsuit in June against the city and its police chief alleging they violated her rights by firing her when she pressed for an investigation into a local business owner accused of raping multiple women.
“The reason for this letter is that in her complaint, Dahl makes allegations of public corruption. She appears to allege that the Johnson City Police Department is corrupt, that Chief (Karl) Turner is corrupt or at least certain officers are corrupt (and Chief Turner has attempted to cover up that corruption.)”
The city said that if Dahl has not already reported her evidence to the DA’s office, the purpose of the letter was to make Baldwin aware of her allegations and to request that his office, or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, conduct the preliminary investigation “to determine whether there is a basis to open a public corruption investigation based on the evidence in the possession of Attorney Dahl and her ability to identify Johnson City officers she is accusing of corruption.”
City officials went on to say that they and Turner will cooperate fully with any investigation “considered warranted by your office based on the allegations made by Attorney Dahl.”
The city this week also filed a response in federal court to Dahl’s lawsuit.
“Dahl was never an employee of the city but was under contract from September 2019 through July 2021 as a special prosecutor to identify and prosecute federal criminal cases,” the city said in its response.
“The city maintains that non-renewal of Dahl’s contract was justified and based on failure to perform her contractual obligations.”
In the suit, Dahl alleged that Turner created false complaints about her job performance in retaliation to her pushing for a deeper investigation into the business owner. She said Turner may have been protecting the man from prosecution due to a corrupt connection with the police department or to cover up the department’s incompetence.
In its response to the lawsuit, the city said, "Presumably, Dahl has already reported her alleged 'evidence' of corruption to either the District Attorney’s Office or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. If she has not done so, then Johnson City and Chief Turner demand that she do so immediately."
Dahl's accusations against the police department sparked public protests calling for the removal of Turner as chief of police. Protesters also requested an accountability board be created to ensure community oversight of the police, among other things.
The city said it is defending the lawsuit “with confidence that it will result in repairing unjustified damage to the city, Police Chief Karl Turner, and the Police Department.”