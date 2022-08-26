local news
By SARAH OWENS sowens@johnsoncitypress.com

The city of Johnson City has asked the District Attorney's office or the TBI to conduct a preliminary investigation “to determine whether there is a basis to open a public corruption investigation” of its police department.

In a letter hand-delivered Wednesday to District Attorney Ken Baldwin, the city said the purpose of the letter was to make his office aware of allegations of public corruption made by former Special Assistant United States Attorney Kateri Dahl.

