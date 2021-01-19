KINGSPORT - Johnny Myers, 71, of Kingsport, died Sunday night, January 17, 2021 at Baysmont House after a long courageous fight with multiple myeloma.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Walter Myers and Blanche Fields Myers; father-in-law, Clayton Daugherty; father-in-law, John S. Frazier; and mother-in-law, Madelyn Willis Frazier.
Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patty Myers; son, Daniel Myers and daughter Holly Carnes daughter-in-law, Erica Myers son-in-law Jimmy Carnes grandkids Thomas Myers, Jai Carnes mother-in-law Joanne Daugherty sisters-in-law, Misti White and Sandra Banks; brothers-in-law, Earl White, Johnathan Frazier and wife, Rachael, and David Frazier and wife, Erica; sister, Debbie Myers; niece, Charlsey Myers Mahle; and several nephews and cousins.
John Myers will be missed but remembered as a loving husband, father, and friend. In lieu of gifts donations can be made to:
“Charger Foundation Inc.” Donations can be mailed to: Charger Foundation Inc. PO Box 765 Martin, Tn 38237. Online: Chargerfoundation.org/donate. A memorial service will be held at a later date Thanks Myers Family.