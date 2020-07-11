Johnny Johnson
DUFFIELD, VA - John Franklin “Johnny” Johnson, 79, Duffield, VA passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2020 at his residence.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Gate City Funeral Home. Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with eulogies by David Shupe, Jimmy Edwards, and Kurt Lane, with the opportunity for others to share their memories of Johnny.
Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. David Poe, Larry McGee, Randy Bledsoe, Jimmy Edwards, Bruce Roberts, Charles Wayne “Buckshot” Elliott, Jack Sanders, and Jack Taylor will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.
It was Johnny’s request that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Scott County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1535, Gate City, VA 24251, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. June Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or visit a patient in a nursing home.
An online guest register is available for the Johnson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of John Johnson.